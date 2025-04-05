China Slams US Tariffs As WTO Violation, Urges Return To Fair Trade Practices

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Chinese Embassy in Cairo has strongly condemned the latest round of US tariffs on imports from China and other countries, calling them a clear violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and a significant threat to the multilateral trading system.

In a statement released Saturday, the embassy accused Washington of imposing the tariffs under the guise of“reciprocal measures,” arguing that such unilateral actions undermine the balance of interests established through decades of global trade cooperation.

China reaffirmed its firm opposition to what it described as“arbitrary and unilateral” policies and pledged to defend its legitimate economic interests through all available channels.

“The United States claims trade losses while ignoring the fact that it has long been a major beneficiary of international trade,” the statement said.“By choosing to implement additional tariffs, it has not only disrupted global supply chains but also jeopardized its own economy.”

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Zhou Xiaochong criticized Washington's approach, stating that the tariffs imposed over the past five years have hurt American companies more than anyone else.“They have had to raise prices, accept lower profits, reduce wages, and lay off workers,” he said.“Ultimately, it is US consumers who bear the cost.”

Zhou described the US trade policy as“lifting a stone only to drop it on one's own foot,” emphasizing that trade wars and protectionist measures produce no real winners.

He urged the United States to reverse its course and resolve trade disputes through dialogue based on mutual respect and benefit.“The only way forward is through consultation and cooperation,” Zhou added,“not through confrontation and coercion.”

The statement underscores growing tensions between the world's two largest economies as Washington doubles down on tariffs amid rising domestic political pressure and concerns over supply chain resilience.