Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shoots In New Delhi For Raat Akeli Hai 2 In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Acclaimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in the National Capital as he is busy shooting for the second installment of the film“Raat Akeli Hai”.

According to an independent source, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is shooting for his next, Raat Akeli Hai 2, in Delhi.”

“He was also seen celebrating Republic Day on the film's sets. The will reprise his role as the resolute Inspector Jatil Yadav. The sequel is expected to follow Jatil Yadav as he takes on another intense, high-profile case," he added.

“Raat Akeli Hai” is a Hindi-language thriller drama directed by Honey Trehan. It released in 2020 and stars Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava.

The film follows a small-town cop who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member.

Apart from Raat Akeli Hai 2, Nawazuddin has an exciting lineup. He will next be seen in Maddock Films' Thama.

After studying acting at the National School of Drama, Nawazuddin had minor roles in films such as Sarfarosh, Shool and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

He first gained recognition for his role in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday (2004) and the 2012 Gangs of Wasseypur duology. Further success came for his supporting roles in The Lunchbox, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

He went on to gain critical acclaim for his roles in Raman Raghav 2.0, Raees, Mom, and Manto. He has also starred in two Emmy-nominated series, Sacred Games and the British McMafia.

The actor was last seen in Rautu Ka Raaz alongside Narayani Shastri, Rajesh Kumar and Atul Tiwari. It followed Inspector Negi, a PTSD sufferer, who must solve the high-profile inquiry into the unexplained death of a Sevadham School warden. This investigation leads him to the some unsettling truths.