US Secretary Of State, EU High Rep. Discuss Common Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the need to strengthen transatlantic security, called for Europe to increase defense spending, and highlighted the "challenges" posed by China.

Spokesperson for State Department Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Tuesday, Rubio spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

The Secretary welcomed the extension of EU sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, and discussed ways to deepen US-EU cooperation on common priorities. (end)

