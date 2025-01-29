Deva Advance Booking Starts: Check Day 1 Box Office Collection Estimates For Shahid Kapoor's Action Movie

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Deva Advance Booking: The Advance bookings for Shahid Kapoor's action-packed Deva have officially begun. The star is all set to make his return to the big screen in the role of a fearless cop, showcasing a bold, "massy" look in this high-octane action movie.

Deva Advance Booking

Shahid's 'Deva', marks his return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which starred Kriti Sanon. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, 'Deva' stars Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Speaking of the film's advance booking, report by Pinkvilla stated that the film might open at ₹6.5-7 crore net at the Indian box office. Shahid Kapoor's previous film, Teri Baaton Mein, earned ₹6.7 crore net on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk data. The film which was a hit went on to gross ₹139 crore worldwide.

Shahid Kapoor's speaks on Deva, says 'nothing like Kabir Singh'

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. While the adaptation received mixed to negative reviews from critics, it went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2019. The film had an opening day collection of ₹20 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

Looking at the trailer, there have been talks if Shahid's character in Deva is like Kabir Singh. However, while speaking to reporters, Shahid said that,“It's an aggressive character but 'Deva' is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character... Till 'Kabir Singh' people said, 'Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in 'Udta Punjab'?”