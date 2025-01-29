Zeenat Aman Reveals Why She Is ‘Prone To Being Misunderstood’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Veteran star Zeenat Aman revealed that as an introvert she thinks she is prone to being“misunderstood.”

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared an old photograph of herself and wrote:“As an introvert I think I'm prone to being misunderstood. Or if that sounds too self-indulgent and dramatic, you can say that introversion invites miscommunication.”

The veteran said that she is“protective about her life”.

“I don't like to overshare, I reserve my comments on other people's lives to my own head and I find large social dos draining. Just ask Cara and Zahaan who deal with my invites. The stack of regrets is brushing the ceiling while the acceptances can fit in my purse,” she added.

“On a good day my quietude is read as enigmatic, composed, graceful. Oh, but on a bad day... I can be seen as aloof, brusque, uptight. With this predicament I find myself walking a tightrope. Of course I enjoy the odd social engagement but I really can't fake candour and ribaldry.”

She concluded by saying:“Then again I suppose no introvert has figured out the perfect social scenario. I guess I may as well stay in with Lily, a cup of tea and my peace of mind. You extroverts go have fun.”

The actress on January 21 had talked about her facing a near-death experience as she almost choked on her BP medicine.

“It the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share with you what happened last night. It was the end of a long day of shoot at a studio in Andheri East. I had returned home to an ecstatic Lily and, after giving her the attention she is entitled to, had swiftly gone through my night rituals.”

“My very last task before I could surrender to sleep was to take my blood pressure medication."

She added: "I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted. I took another drink of water, and then another and another, until the glass was empty but the pill remained stuck."

Zeenat Aman further added how her son, Zahaan Khan came to her rescue, "There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in. The doctor's number was busy, and so I made frantic calls to @zanuski, who abandoned his plans to rush over. As I waited for him, the discomfort in my gullet grew. I could think of nothing but that deviant pharmaceutical robbing me of easy breath.”

Zeenat revealed that there's no dramatic ending to this story.

She concluded, "Sometimes it's important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint and equanimity."