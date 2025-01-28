EQS-News: Heliad AG / Key word(s): Investment

Heliad invests in Gaia, who aim to expand and further improve fertility care with outcome-based financing

Frankfurt am Main, January 28, 2025 – Heliad, through its early-stage arm Collective Ventures, has announced its participation in Gaia's USD 15m funding round. Led by Valar Ventures, the round also includes existing investors such as Atomico, Kindred, Seedcamp, and Clocktower. Together with Valar, Heliad is joining Gaia's existing investor base to support the company's mission of improving access to fertility care. Gaia's Mission: Building Families with Innovative Accessibility Every year, 10 million people worldwide face challenges to conceive, yet only 13% can access the care they need due to barriers like cost, stigma, and complexity. Gaia is addressing this gap by becoming the comprehensive approach to fertility treatment. The company offers comprehensive solutions for parenthood, including egg and embryo freezing, IUI, IVF, shared motherhood, donor eggs/sperm, and, in the future, surrogacy and adoption. Gaia's value-based care model reduces financial risk for individuals by tying payments to successful outcomes. Using an AI-driven approach with 90% predictive accuracy, Gaia optimizes fertility outcomes while ensuring affordability. Members only pay for results, not treatments, aligning financial incentives with successful outcomes. Gaia's model is built on millions of data points from patients spanning 155 nationalities across 4 continents, and its AI continuously improves as more families are built. Proven Model with Measurable Impact Since launching in 2022, Gaia has delivered measurable results, with a baby born every 2.6 days. Now, together with Valar Ventures joining its investor roster, Gaia is focusing on scaling its operations in the US-the largest global fertility market valued at USD 20bn. The company's financing model reduces costs by up to 50%, expanding accessibility and potentially unlocking a fivefold increase in market size. “Gaia is redefining fertility care by solving critical affordability challenges with an outcome-based model that empowers patients, clinics, and insurers alike,” said Julian Kappus, Co-CEO at Heliad.“We see this partnership as an exciting opportunity to work closely with Gaia's team, leveraging our complementary skill set to further develop and structure the complex financial elements of their innovative model.” Investment to Fuel Expansion and Innovation The additional funding will enable Gaia to:

Besides scaling its US operations, expanding into adjacent services like surrogacy and adoption to address the entire fertility journey.

Further enhance its AI capabilities, improving outcomes and customer satisfaction. Strengthen its partnerships with clinics and insurers to maximize accessibility for underserved demographics. About Heliad

Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure positions Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles, while providing shareholders with proprietary access to pre-IPO market returns without limitations on investment size or terms. For more information about Heliad, please visit and follow on LinkedIn to stay updated.

