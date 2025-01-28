Counterfeit Artworks: A Threat To Greek Cultural Heritage And The Global Art Market

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Counterfeit artworks have become a widespread issue, severely impacting both the art and cultural heritage in Greece, Cyprus, and internationally. Increasingly, forgeries are infiltrating galleries, auctions, and private collections, creating significant risks for buyers and collectors.

Methods Used by Forgers

Counterfeiters employ a variety of sophisticated techniques to deceive buyers:



Aging materials: Using old canvases, cardboard, or artificially aging paints through chemical methods to mimic age.

Forged signatures: Imitating the signatures of famous artists and even adding fictitious provenance details.

Fake stamps and certificates: Reproducing seals of defunct galleries, institutions, or curators who are no longer alive. Provenance falsification: Attaching false documentation to suggest authenticity.

Such methods have enabled forgeries of works by prominent artists such as Fassianos, Gyzis, Volanakis, Mytaras, Papaloukas, Maleas, and Spyros Vassiliou to enter both Greek and international markets.



In Greece , counterfeit artworks have been discovered in major galleries and auctions. A case in Thessaloniki revealed numerous fake artworks, including forged stamps of renowned institutions.

In Cyprus , authorities have uncovered networks selling counterfeit Greek artworks to collectors abroad. Internationally, works falsely attributed to Greek artists have surfaced in auctions in London, New York, and Paris , sold at high prices due to lack of expertise in Greek art authentication.

Significant Incidents

According to Mr. Tsantilis,“Cyprus is often a starting point for the trafficking of counterfeit works of art, which are then channeled to Thessaloniki and from there to Athens. The lack of sufficient experts in these areas facilitates each rings' activities.”

Auction House Responsibility

One of the main challenges lies with auction houses, which disclaim responsibility for authenticity in their terms of participation. This shifts the burden of verification onto buyers. These houses often exhibit artworks for only 10 days before auctions, providing limited time for proper authentication. In many cases, the certificates and stamps on these artworks are also forged.

Judicial Challenges and Prevention

Legal action for defrauded buyers is often lengthy, complex, and expensive. Prevention is key:



Avoid purchasing artworks directly from individuals without professional expertise.

Always involve certified art experts to verify authenticity before making a purchase. Exercise extra caution with auctions, especially those abroad, where oversight of Greek art is limited.

Protecting the Art Market

The international art market must prioritize expertise and due diligence when handling Greek artworks. Auction houses, galleries, and collectors must consult Greek art experts to ensure authenticity and preserve cultural heritage. Failure to address this growing issue threatens not only the art market but also the legacy of Greece's artistic tradition.

Achilleas Tsantilis

Art Expert, Greek Court of Justice

President, Hellenic Association of Art Experts

Tsantilis Art | Est. 1925

Gallery & Official Art Experts of the Greek State

📍 5 Sekeri St., Kolonaki, Athens, Greece

📞 +30 210 360 5337

✉ ...

🌐