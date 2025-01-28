Touched By Type 1 Celebrates 25 Years Of Transforming Lives Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elizabeth ForrestORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Touched by Type 1 , a global leader in empowering and supporting those impacted by Type 1 diabetes, proudly marks its 25th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1999 by Elizabeth Forrest, the organization has grown into a beacon of hope, providing resources, education, and support to individuals and families across the globe.A Mission Rooted in Empowerment and AwarenessFor the past quarter-century, Touched by Type 1 has remained steadfast in its mission to elevate awareness of Type 1 diabetes and inspire individuals to thrive despite their diagnosis. The organization has achieved this by providing critical programs, educational initiatives, and support networks that foster a sense of community and resilience. Through its dedication, Touched by Type 1 has positively impacted thousands of lives, spreading its influence far beyond borders.Worldwide ImpactFrom small beginnings in Central Florida, Touched by Type 1 has expanded its reach to impact communities worldwide. The organization's initiatives include educational workshops, mentorship programs, advocacy campaigns, and Spanish-language initiatives to ensure that its life-changing resources and programs are accessible to even more communities. With the support of dedicated volunteers, donors, and community partners, the organization continues to break barriers and create a world where individuals with Type 1 diabetes can thrive without limitations.D-Box ProgramAmong its most impactful programs is the D-Box Program, which has delivered over 12,000 D-Boxes-filled with essential diabetes care items and resources-to individuals and families across the United States. This initiative ensures that those navigating life with Type 1 diabetes have access to critical supplies and information, fostering greater confidence and support in managing the condition.The Vision of Elizabeth ForrestElizabeth Forrest, the founder and visionary behind Touched by Type 1, has been a driving force in the organization's success. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a young age, Forrest transformed her personal experience into a powerful platform for change. Her unwavering commitment and passion have inspired countless individuals and propelled the organization to new heights over the past 25 years.Upcoming Event: Steps to a CureTouched by Type 1 is excited to host Steps to a Cure, on March 8, 2025 at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Florida. This event will bring together community members, supporters, and advocates for a day to walk united to elevate awareness for Type 1 Diabetes, raise funds to find a cure and insprire those with Type 1 Diabetes to thrive. Steps to a Cure aims to raise awareness and funds for groundbreaking research and programs that empower those living with Type 1 diabetes.“Our 25th anniversary is a moment to celebrate the incredible progress we've made and to recommit ourselves to the work ahead,” said Elizabeth Forrest.“Steps to a Cure is not just an event; it's a testament to the strength and resilience of our community.”Join the CelebrationTouched by Type 1 invites everyone to be part of this milestone celebration. Whether you're attending Steps to a Cure, volunteering, or donating, your support is invaluable in continuing the organization's mission. Together, we can create a brighter future for those impacted by Type 1 diabetes.About Touched by Type 1Touched by Type 1 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals affected by Type 1 diabetes. Through education, advocacy, and community-building initiatives, the organization has been transforming lives since 1999. To learn more about Touched by Type 1, its programs, or how to get involved, visit .

