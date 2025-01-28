The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Andrea Jon Ference, MD, MPH As A 2025 Pinnacle Professional Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrea Jon Ference, MD, MPH is acknowledged as a 2025 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in Anesthesiology and Pain Management.

Dr. Andrea J. Ference, MD, MPH, is proud to announce her continued dedication to excellence in anesthesiology and pain management at Trident Anesthesia in Charleston, SC. Dr. Ference specializes in providing comprehensive anesthesia services, focusing on both pre-operative preparation and post-operative care to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

A distinguished alumna of Slippery Rock University, Dr. Ference earned her Bachelor of Science in education before pursuing her passion for healthcare at the University of Pittsburgh, where she obtained her Master of Public Health (MPH). She furthered her medical education at the Medical College of Pennsylvania (Drexel University), earning her Doctor of Medicine (MD). Dr. Ference completed rigorous residencies in internal medicine and anesthesia at the University of Pittsburgh, followed by a fellowship in pain management at Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Board certified in Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology, Dr. Ference maintains active memberships with esteemed organizations such as the American Society of Anesthesiology, American Board of Anesthesiology, King County Medical Association, and the Washington State Anesthesia Association. Her commitment to advancing patient care is underscored by her involvement in professional associations and continuous pursuit of medical excellence.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Ference is dedicated to community service, volunteering her time at the Charleston Aquarium, where she contributes to environmental education and conservation efforts. Her passion for nature is reflected in her personal interests, which include windsurfing, skiing, and kayaking.

Dr. Ference attributes her success to the mentorship of Dr. Robert Kaplan, whose guidance has shaped her approach to patient-centered care and professional development. She continues to uphold her commitment to excellence, ensuring that each patient receives compassionate care tailored to their individual needs.

