Optiemus Electronics & TP-Link Partnership To Boost Telecom Manufacturing In India

New Delhi, Jan 28 (KNN) Optiemus Limited (OEL) and Chinese smart home firm TP-Link have announced a strategic partnership in India, reinforcing the country's position as an emerging global hub for and electronics manufacturing.

The collaboration supports India's 'Make in India' initiative and aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The agreement outlines plans for OEL to manufacture an extensive portfolio of telecom and IoT products at its state-of-the-art facility.

The product range will include GPON (ONT) devices, security and surveillance cameras, home and enterprise Wi-Fi routers, modems, gateways, SOHO switches, and various network expansion devices.

To enhance supply chain resilience and reduce import dependencies, OEL will develop a local supplier network for essential components, including power adapters and mechanical parts.

The companies have established a clear timeline, with production scheduled to begin in February 2025 and products expected to reach the domestic market by March 2025.

A. Gururaj, Managing Director of Optiemus Electronics Limited, emphasised the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with TP-Link, a globally leading name in networking devices, in line with our strategic vision of forging alliances with global leaders.

This marks a significant milestone also for Optiemus, as we enter a new category in electronics manufacturing and move forward in further diversification."

Highlighting the market opportunity, Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO of TP-Link, noted, "The rapid growth in India's data consumption and broadband adoption presents a compelling opportunity to cater to this dynamic market with locally manufactured products."

