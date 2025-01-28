Indian Embassy In Amman Celebrates 76Th National Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) - The Indian Embassy in Amman hosted a reception on Monday evening to celebrate the 76th National Day of India, attended by senior officials, ambassadors, business leaders, and friends of India.Indian Ambassador Manish Chauhan highlighted that Republic Day, celebrated annually on January 26, commemorates the adoption of the Indian in 1950, marking India's transformation into a republic. The day reflects India's commitment to principles, including justice, freedom, and equality.Chauhan underscored the strong partnership between Jordan and India across various sectors, such as trade, education, and culture. India ranks as one of Jordan's primary trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $3 billion in recent years.He also emphasized that the introduction of direct flights between the two countries would further enhance cooperation in business, tourism, and international relations, deepening the comprehensive partnership.The ambassador highlighted India's contributions to capacity-building initiatives, noting that 35 seats were allocated for Jordan under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program for short-term courses.Additionally, five scholarships for regular courses in Indian universities were offered through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, further strengthening educational and cultural ties between the two nations, he said.