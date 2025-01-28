MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.13 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Corporation (NYSE: MTG ) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on March 5, 2025, to of record as of February 18, 2025.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") ( ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

