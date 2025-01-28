MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.13 Per Share
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG ) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on March 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.
About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") ( ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.
From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at . For information about our underwriting and rates, see MGIC Investment Corporation
