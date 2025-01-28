Resprop Awarded Management Of Sotol Riverside Apartments In Austin, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Their charming exterior is surrounded by mature trees and natural landscaping, creating a peaceful and inviting atmosphere.

The kitchen features sleek countertops, warm wood cabinetry, and essential appliances, offering both style and functionality for everyday living.

The on-site playground, nestled among the trees, provides a fun and safe space for children to play and explore.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Sotol Riverside Apartments. Nestled along the picturesque riverside, this community offers residents convenient access to the vibrant energy of Austin while embracing the natural beauty and serene atmosphere of the surrounding area.With more than 275 units, this community offers a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom apartment homes, featuring floor plans from 950 to 1,216 square feet, their apartments are designed to suit any lifestyle. Each apartment includes unit upgrades, a private balcony/patio, black appliances, carpet & wood plank flooring, washer and dryer connections, and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a pet play area, swimming pool, playgrounds, laundry centers, and affordable living.“ResProp is excited to partner with Hayden Glade in the management of Sotol Riverside. Sotol Riverside has a unique, low density layout that should be very popular with residents. We look forward to providing residents a safe, comfortable, and attainable place to live.” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development for ResProp.Nestled in the vibrant city of Austin, Sotol Riverside perfectly combines modern convenience with a tranquil riverside setting. The surrounding neighborhood offers an array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including the popular South Congress Avenue and the lively nightlife of downtown. Residents can enjoy easy access to outdoor recreation at nearby parks such as Zilker Park and Riverside Park, along with scenic trails perfect for biking and walking. With convenient access to major highways, commuting throughout the city is hassle-free. Whether you're exploring the local art scene, indulging in the diverse culinary offerings, or relaxing by the river, this community places you at the heart of Austin's vibrant lifestyle.“Hayden Glade's mission-driven, attainable housing platform really resonates with our team," says Luke Leins, SVP of Client Services for Resprop. "The opportunity to serve the residents of Sotol and work hand-in-hand with the Hayden Glade team to support this community brings us a ton of gratitude and joy. Our Austin team is already hard at work making sure that we are providing the highest level of care to our new residents.”About Hayden Glade:Hayden Glade is a privately held real estate investment company specializing in workforce and affordable housing. With extensive experience in a complex regulatory environment, the company is dedicated to creating and preserving high-quality, affordable housing that enhances residents' lives. Their mission focuses on serving various stakeholders, including residents, team members, investors, and the community.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

