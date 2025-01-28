Resprop Awarded Management Of Forest Hills Apartments In Dallas, Texas.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featuring a modern design with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry, this kitchen offers the perfect blend of style and functionality-an ideal space for residents to enjoy.

Dive into the pool, unwind in the hot tub, or lounge under the pergola. With plenty of seating and shade, it's the ultimate outdoor retreat.

Designed for comfort and style, this living room features a cozy fireplace, wood-style flooring, and an open layout that connects seamlessly to the kitchen-perfect for modern living.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Forest Hills Apartments . Nestled in the heart of Dallas, this community offers residents easy access to the city's amenities while maintaining a serene and natural environment.With more than 210 units, this community offers a selection of one, and two-bedroom apartment homes, featuring floor plans from 646 to 905 square feet, designed to suit any lifestyle. Each apartment includes a large private patio or balcony, spacious closets, central air conditioning, and a cozy fireplace. Select units also offer wood-style flooring, breakfast nooks, and washer/dryer in-unit. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a community bark park, swimming pool, sundeck & picnic area, soccer field, and resident BBQ grills.“ResProp Management is proud to assume management of Forest Hills Apartments in Dallas in partnership with Polaris Real Estate Partners . The North Lake Highlands neighborhood is familiar territory for our firm, as we proudly manage three other properties nearby. We are committed to delivering exceptional service, operational excellence for residents in this beautiful and unique community” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Nestled in the heart of Forest Hills, the community offers a peaceful suburban setting with easy access to downtown Dallas. Residents enjoy proximity to local attractions, including the scenic White Rock Lake, with its walking trails, parks, and outdoor recreation areas. The neighborhood also features a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, providing a balanced mix of convenience and relaxation. Commuting is made easy with quick access to major roads, connecting residents to surrounding areas and city amenities.About Polaris Real Estate Partners:Polaris Real Estate focuses on the acquisition of multifamily properties built between 1980-2010 in the central, southeastern, and northeastern markets. They focus on acquiring and renovating distressed and mature properties throughout these markets, repositioning them for consistent cash flow.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

