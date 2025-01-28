Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Plate Cover (TRO-1276)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cover to protect a plate of food from the elements," said an inventor, from Coquitlam, BC, Canada, "so I invented the FOOD COVER. My design can be positioned over a plate of snacks, entrees, side dishes, or desserts, and it would provide a protective barrier."

The patent-pending invention provides a plate cover that would protect food items from the elements, both indoors and outdoors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional covers. It also increases sanitary conditions. The invention features a collapsible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1276, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

