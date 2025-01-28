Womenheart And Healthywomen Announce 2025 Heart Health IS Women's Health Summit, Wenger Awards, And Advocacy Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Jodi SmithPhone: 202-464-8780Email: ...Washington, D.C. - WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart is proud to announce the Heart Health IS Women's Health Summit and WomenHeart's Wenger Awards, scheduled for February 3, 2025, at the Westin City Center in Washington, D.C. These pivotal events will be followed by WomenHeart's Advocacy Day on February 4, 2025.The Heart Health IS Women's Health Summit, in partnership with HealthyWomen , will shine a critical spotlight on heart health as an essential component of women's overall well-being. While discussions about women's health have gained momentum, much of the focus remains on reproductive health and menopause, often overlooking the fact that heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women in the United States. Nearly 60 million women are living with heart disease, yet only 56% of women are aware of this fact.Heart disease deaths, which had been on the decline for years, have surged since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conditions such as heart failure disproportionately affect women, driven by escalating risk factors, including diabetes and obesity.The Heart Health IS Women's Health Summit will address these challenges by providing:An in-depth exploration of the landscape of women's heart health.Insights on how women's life stages and gender-specific factors influence cardiovascular health.Practical tools to empower women to advocate for their health and navigate gender biases in healthcare.Policy discussions and actionable steps to advance women's heart health.Opportunities for networking and sharing experiences.WomenHeart Wenger AwardsThe Summit will culminate with the 2025 Wenger Awards Celebration, a prestigious annual event that honors individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to women's heart health. Named after Dr. Nanette Wenger, a pioneer in women's heart health advocacy, the awards will recognize leaders in medical research, patient advocacy, and policy. The event will bring together influential health, science, and public policy figures to celebrate achievements and inspire continued progress.Advocacy Day 2025Following a day of inspiration and education, WomenHeart's 2025 Advocacy Day will mobilize WomenHeart Champions-women living with heart disease-to advocate for critical policy changes on Capitol Hill. These trained patient advocates will meet with Members of Congress to share their personal experiences and advocate for policies that advance women's heart health, such as increasing research funding, improving access to medications and therapies, and addressing health disparities.Support for Women's Heart HealthWomenHeart is honored to have the support of leading organizations dedicated to advancing women's cardiovascular health. Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medtronic, and other generous organizations are proud sponsors of the 2025 WomenHeart Forum."Supporting women's cardiovascular health organizations is crucial to advancing our understanding and treatment of heart disease, which often presents differently in women," said Nina Goodheart, Senior Vice President and President of the Structural Heart & Aortic business at Medtronic. "By collaborating with organizations like WomenHeart, we can foster innovation and ensure that women's unique health needs are prioritized in research and care."About WomenHeartWomenHeart is the first and only national patient-centered organization dedicated to serving women living with or at risk for heart disease. Through support, education, and advocacy, WomenHeart works to improve the lives and health of all women living with and at risk for heart disease.About HealthyWomenHealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women. For over 30 years, HealthyWomen has been committed to educating and empowering women to make informed health choices.For more information, please contact Jodi Smith, Director of Strategic Alliances, at ....

