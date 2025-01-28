King Risk Partners Expands Tennessee Footprint With The Acquisition Of Pigg Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For over 40 years, Pigg Insurance, a family-run insurance agency, has been a trusted partner for clients in the Hendersonville, Tennessee area. Known for their personalized approach, they prioritize understanding their clients' needs, listening closely, and crafting tailored insurance solutions. Their dedication to delivering peace of mind through reliable insurance coverage, exceptional customer service, and quality insurance products at competitive prices is key to their success.

"Pigg Insurance has built an outstanding reputation in the Hendersonville area, and we are delighted to welcome them into the King Risk Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their decades of experience and strong client relationships perfectly align with our vision of growing through partnerships with well-established agencies. This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in Tennessee but also enhances our ability to provide top-tier service to our clients."

"We are excited about our partnership with King Risk Partners," said Gary Pigg, Owner of Pigg Insurance. "Providing exceptional customer service has always been our top priority. By partnering with King Risk Partners, we can enhance our personal and business insurance offerings while maintaining the high standards of quality and client satisfaction that our customers have come to rely on."

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at .

For additional information, please contact:

King Risk Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE King Risk Partners