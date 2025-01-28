Powered By School Food Professionals Awards Announces Finalists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Shortlist is comprised of 20 exceptional recipes from 14 leading school food programs driving

the movement for better school meals in California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by School Food Professionals, a first-of-its-kind public-education campaign that puts a spotlight on the skill, creativity and commitment of School Food Professionals working to improve school meals for kids across California, announces today its awards competition, the Powered by School Food Professionals Awards, has determined its top 20 finalists. The finalists exemplify the specialized expertise and innovation required for creating fresher, healthier and more culturally relevant school meals that improve California K-12 students' health and well-being.

Attracting participation from dozens of districts and broad engagement from parents, students and school communities across the state, the Powered by School Food Professionals Awards is supported by the Chef Ann Foundation and celebrates excellence in school meal programs through six categories: Best Original Recipe, Best Scratch-Cooked Adaptation, Best Farm to School Recipe, Best Take on a Culinary Trend, Best Culturally Relevant Recipe and a community-driven recognition: the Community Choice Recipe.

"These incredible finalists are proof that school food menus can be both nourishing and inspiring," said Mara Fleishman, CEO of Chef Ann Foundation. "Through the unique expertise, fresh ingredient sourcing and thoughtful recipe and menu development from these dedicated professionals, kids in California are benefitting from a healthier, tastier school meal experience, and we're thrilled that their work is getting the recognition it deserves."

The finalists were selected by a panel of school food experts for their creativity, innovation and dedication to improving school meals, and were also evaluated for compliance with USDA school meal nutritional requirements and cost efficiency. Finalists' recipes include everything from scratch-cooked adaptations of student favorites to culturally authentic dishes that celebrate the diverse backgrounds of California's students.

The top 20 finalists for the Powered by School Food Professionals Awards are:

Best Original Recipe



Cupertino Union School District, Honey Gochujang Tofu with Purple Rice

Region: NorCal (Bay Area)

Marysville Joint Unified School District, Kickin' Kiwi Salsa

Region: NorCal (Greater Sacramento area)

Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, Crispy Kimchi Chicken Sandwich

Region: Central CA coast

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Thai Basil Lentil Burger Region: Central CA coast

Best Scratch-Cooked Adaptation



Azusa Unified School District, Chicken Wings

Region: SoCal (Greater LA area)

Los Gatos Union School District, Chili Cheez Fries

Region: NorCal (Bay Area)

San Diego Unified School District, California Burrito

Region: SoCal

Torrance Unified School District, Charcuterie Flatbread Region: SoCal (Greater LA area)

Best Farm to School Recipe



Gonzales Unified School District, Cauliflower Cilantro Rice

Region: Central CA

Live Oak School District, Kale Pesto Pasta

Region: Central CA coast

Nevada City School of the Arts, Whole Wheat Penne Pasta

Region: NorCal

Western Placer Unified School District, Summer Pasta Salad Region: NorCal (Greater Sacramento area)

Best Take on a Culinary Trend



Live Oak School District, Peach BBQ Sauce Chicken

Region: Central CA coast

Marysville Joint Unified School District, Carrot Burnt Ends

Region: NorCal (Sacramento area)

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Veggie Pizza

Region: Central CA coast

Upland Unified School District, Vegan Lemon Blueberry Breakfast Bar Region: SoCal (Greater LA area)

Best Culturally Relevant Recipe



Cupertino Union School District, Butter Chickpeas and Naan

Region: NorCal (Bay Area)

Live Oak School District, Barbacoa

Region: Central CA coast

San Diego Unified School District, Birria

Region: SoCal

San Francisco Unified School District, Thai Style Rice Noodles Region: NorCal (Bay Area)

In addition to the aforementioned categories, Community Choice Recipe finalists were announced in December. Each of the six winning programs will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two team members to Los Angeles to attend an exclusive celebratory event, hosted by a renowned chef. At this event, their winning recipes will be recognized for their impact and served to guests. Winners will also receive national recognition and personalized awards commemorating their impact.

For more information about the Powered by School Food Professionals Awards, and to be the first to find out about the winning programs, visit .

About Powered by School Food Professionals

Powered by School Food Professionals is a first-of-its-kind public-education campaign that puts a spotlight on the skill, creativity and commitment of School Food Professionals working to improve school meals for kids across California. Over the course of a year, the campaign will take Californians behind-the-scenes to show how these professionals are planning, preparing and cooking fresher, healthier, tastier meals for more kids across the state. Powered by School Food Professionals is managed by 501(c)(3) nonprofit Chef Ann Foundation through a grant provided by the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office and in partnership with the State of California. This effort has received tremendous support and guidance from a steering committee comprised of California-based leaders across school food, labor, education, agriculture, nonprofits and philanthropy. For more information, visit: .

About Chef Ann Foundation

Chef Ann Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to ensure that school food professionals have the resources, funding, and support they need to provide fresh, delicious, scratch-cooked meals that support the health of children and our planet. Learn more at .

