Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smartphone Case To Store Reusable Bags (TRO-1245)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've noticed while people may not go back to the car for their shopping bags they will always go back for their phones," said an inventor, from North York, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE PHONE CASE to allow users to always have reusable shopping bags at their fingertips. My design combines environmentally conscious reusable shopping bags and the modern necessity of our phones allowing users to always have one and the other during every trip.

The patent-pending invention provides a unique design for a phone case. In doing so, it helps protect the phone against damage. It also ensures that reusable bags are always available when needed. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a simple and environmentally-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of cell phones, especially those who use or tend to forget reusable bags while shopping.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1245, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

