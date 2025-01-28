Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder, Chairman And CEO Of Harrison Street, To Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that Christopher Merrill, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, Harrison Street , has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Merrill joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Christopher Merrill was born in Okinawa, Japan in 1971 while his father was in the military. Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, he was fortunate to enjoy a peaceful childhood. However, his teenage years brought challenges, with financial struggles and his mother's ongoing health issues quietly shaping a more difficult path forward. While earning a BA from Roanoke College in 1993, Mr. Merrill began as an intern at a Chicago-based real estate investment firm. An innovator from the start, he developed the firm's European strategy, becoming one of the early pioneers in the Central European real estate markets during the late 1990s, all while completing an MBA at night at the City University of London.

In 2005, Mr. Merrill co-founded Harrison Street, a global real assets investment management firm. Harrison Street is renowned for its focus on investments in education, healthcare, life sciences, storage, digital and renewable energy sectors. With over 300 employees and offices around the globe, the firm is recognized as a global leader and consistently celebrated as a top workplace by Pensions & Investments magazine. Under Mr. Merrill's leadership, Harrison Street has become a leading investment management firm with $56 billion in assets under management.

"It is an honor to join the prestigious network of Members who comprise the Horatio Alger Association," said Mr. Merrill. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to support the growth and development of tomorrow's leaders. My hope is to inspire Scholars to never give up and to remind them of the boundless possibilities available to them through our free enterprise system."

Dedicated to giving back, Mr. Merrill supports the Horatio Alger Association's mission through internships and scholarships, with his commitment to education and community reflecting his belief in creating opportunities for others. Mr. Merrill and his wife, Peyton, are passionate about serving the Chicago community and are highly involved in Harrison Street's outreach efforts that have supported local organizations such as the First Tee, Rush Hospital, PanCan and more. Mr. Merrill proudly serves on the Board of Trustees of Roanoke College, his alma mater, as well as Salisbury School.

"Discipline, resilience and humility are all traits that define Chris," said Byron D. Trott, chairman and co-chief executive officer, BDT & MSD Partners and 2011 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "For many years, I have witnessed his entrepreneurial mindset that has led him to achieve great success with Harrison Street. Not only is Chris dedicated to his business, but he is also committed to uplifting communities in Chicago. Without a doubt, I am certain he will inspire future generations of leaders through the Horatio Alger Association."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Merrill and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2025, please visit and follow the organization on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X .

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2025, the Association has budgeted to award more than $17.4 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to students across the United States and Canada, and continues to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT:

McKenna Young

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED