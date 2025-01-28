JLT Mobile Computers AB Changes Management Following Discontinuation Of Subsidiary JLT Software Solutions AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Växjö, Sweden, January 28, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers , a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces a change in management following the discontinuation of JLT Software Solutions, which was announced on January 17, 2025 (press release 1/17/2025 ). The software development is now being integrated with the Group's other product development for better cost-efficiency, management, and customer-driven development. This means that the operations of JLT Software Solutions AB will be discontinued, and Andreas Nivard, former CEO and CPO, is leaving the company. Visit jltmobile.com for more information about products and services. Financial information can be found on the company's investor pages .

