Ambassador-Designate Of Sri Lanka To Egypt Sisira Senavirathne Assumes Duties

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The newly appointed Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sisira Senavirathne assumed duties at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo on 27 January 2025.

In his address to the Embassy staff following the assumption of duties, Ambassador-designate Senavirathne highlighted the long-standing friendly relations between Sri Lanka and Egypt. Further, he emphasized the immense potential for enhancing bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, cultural exchange, education etc. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening these partnerships during his tenure and reiterated the importance of collective efforts by the entire Mission in achieving these objectives.

A career diplomat with over 22 years of experience, Ambassador-designate Senavirathne joined the Sri Lanka Foreign Service in 2003. Immediately prior to the appointment in Cairo, he served as the Director General of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism. His most recent overseas posting was as the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Italy. He has also served in Sri Lanka Missions in Norway, Germany, Bahrain and the UAE.

Ambassador-designate Senavirathne holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Peradeniya and a Master's degree in Political Economy of European Integration from the Berlin School of Economics and Law in Germany.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sri Lanka.