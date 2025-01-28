Mukesh Ambani Showers Praise On PM Modi, Says His Determination Is As Hard As A Diamond

(MENAFN- Live Mint) At the 12th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani lauded Prime Narendra Modi's unwavering determination, describing it as "as hard as a diamond."

Mukesh Ambani highlighted Modi's ability to transform good ideas into actionable plans, stating that his "Mann ki Baat" inevitably evolves into "Mann ka Sankalp," reflecting a resolute commitment to success.“His Sankalp is always Vajra Sankalp”, Ambani added.

He emphasised that PM Narendra Modi's name signifies "Anant Shakti," or infinite energy, and posed a rhetorical question about Prime Minister Modi's rest, quoting Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay: "Kaam mein Badlav hi Vishranti hai," meaning that a change of work is itself rest.

"People often ask the question where does PM Modi take rest or does he rest at all? The answer lies in what Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Ji has said. He has said 'Kaam mein Badlav hi Vishranti hai', change of work is itself rest. This is our Prime Minister's motto. This should be our motto" RIL Chairman said.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Mukesh Ambani's remarks came amidst discussions on the Prime Minister's relentless pursuit of progress and his capacity to tackle seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Mukesh Ambani urged attendees to adopt Modi's motto of transforming work into a source of rejuvenation. The industrialist's praise for Modi resonated with the audience, reinforcing the notion that strong leadership is essential for national development.

In January 2024, the Chairman of Reliance Industries had showered praises on PM Modi saying, that the BJP leader is India's most successful Prime Minister and the greatest global leader of current generation.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2024, the head of Reliance Industries Limited had said,“Our beloved leader who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times. And he is Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the most successful Prime Minister in India's history”.