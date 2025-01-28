Surgical Drainage Devices Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 5.3 Bn By 2033, At 6.6 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by the end of 2024 and is projected to expand to USD 5.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% . Surgical drains are implants used to remove fluids and gases from body cavities or wounds, typically involving tubes placed near surgical sites to help drain pus, blood, or other fluids. This process helps prevent fluid accumulation in post-operative patients, aiding the healing process by removing inflammatory mediators, bacteria, foreign objects, and dead tissue. Surgical drains come in various types, including passive drains like Penrose drains and active drains such as vacuum-assisted or negative pressure systems. They are commonly used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics after surgeries like abdominal, orthopedic, and thoracic procedures. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

The US Surgical Drainage Device Market In the US, the surgical drainage device market is anticipated to reach USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2024, with significant growth expected to USD 1.8 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 6.2% . The demand for surgical devices is driven by the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to surgical conditions, as well as advancements in technology that enhance the efficiency and comfort of surgical drainage systems. Key market trends include the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques and the increasing demand for advanced and efficient drainage solutions. Important Insights

Market Growth: The Global Surgical Drainage Device market is anticipated to increase by USD 2.1 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2033.

Product Type Analysis: Active drains are expected to hold a dominant position in the global market, accounting for 83.1% of revenue in 2024.

Application Analysis: Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries are projected to be significant application segments, capturing 30.4% of the global market share in 2024.

End User Analysis: Hospitals are forecasted to be the leading revenue generators in the Surgical Drainage Device market, with a 47.1% market share in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is expected to lead the global market with the largest market share of 42.0% in 2024. Latest Trends

Favorable regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies for surgical procedures and devices are influencing the market.

Governments and healthcare organizations are acknowledging the significance of effective post-operative care. This recognition is resulting in supportive policies that promote the adoption of advanced surgical drainage devices. Competitive Landscape

Global Surgical drainage devices market is characterized by fierce competition among both large and small players offering products and services domestically and internationally. Some of the major market players are Medtronic, B. Braun Holding GmbH, Acelity, Cardinal Health Inc., Dickinson Company, and ConvaTec, among others. Some of the prominent market players:

Surgical Drainage Device Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 3.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 5.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.6% North America Revenue Share 42.0% The US Market Size (2024) USD 1.1 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

The surgical drainage devices market can be further segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Among these end-use categories, the hospitals segment is projected to capture a 47.1% share in 2024 as they continue to be the biggest users of drainage devices.

It is concerned with safeguarding the patients while continuously making improvements to surgical treatments and drainage technologies, thus boosting the market growth. They then quickly implement the new methods of drainage equipment and follow the instructions manuals as well as the guidelines set out by various governing bodies.

Surgical drainage devices are thus described in hospitals as a product that is in high demand; to ensure their patients obtain the finest services, within the majority of surgical services disciplines, healthcare providers and surgeons choose certain devices for their effectiveness and experience.





Surgical Drainage Device Market Segmentation

By Product



Active Drains

Jackson-Pratt Drain

Hemovac Drain

Blake Drain

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Redivac Drain

EVD & Lumbar Drain

Chest Tube

Others

Passive Drains

Penrose Drain Others

By Application



Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurosurgical Procedures

Abdominal Surgery

Orthopedics Others

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics Others

By End User

Drivers



The growing need for surgeries due to an aging population, sports and traffic injuries, and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol consumption are driving the demand for surgical drainage devices. These devices are preferred for their benefits such as reduced pain, increased effectiveness, and lower infection and blockage risks. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer increase the need for surgical interventions and drainage devices to manage complications affecting various organs and the digestive tract.

Restraints



Surgical drains can create a pathway for bacteria, heightening the risk of infections, which may lead to severe complications, longer hospital stays, and higher medical costs. This concern undermines confidence in the devices and impacts market growth. Frequent infections associated with surgical drains affect patient outcomes and overall safety, contributing to a decline in trust and hindering market expansion.

Opportunities



Advanced technologies such as smart sensors, wireless connectivity, and automated systems present significant opportunities for improving patient outcomes through real-time monitoring and enhanced fluid management. Minimally invasive surgeries present a significant opportunity for the growth of the market which drives the need for specialized drainage devices that align with these techniques, offering benefits like shorter recovery times, fewer complications, and smaller scars.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the surgical drainage devices market with a share of 42.0% in the year 2024 alone, due to intensive R&D investments and policy support by governments to fight and combat chronic diseases. Strong market presence in this region attributed to advanced healthcare enables extensive research and development activities, hence supporting the growth of the concerned market.

It is innovative technologies and state-of-the-art surgical drainage solutions, with heavy investments by central agencies and governments across this region, that act as prime drivers for developing new devices that are more effective.

A strong healthcare system with numerous hospitals and surgical centers, most of which can utilize and integrate advanced drainage devices into the patient care protocol, benefits this region.





By Region

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments



July 2024: BioInteractions' Commercial Director introduced surface active therapeutics that are being used for the prevention and protection of medical devices against infections which is becoming more and more important, as the number of healthcare-associated infections rises.

March 2024: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Class I recall, the agency's most serious, for a Medtronic device used to temporarily drain spinal fluid from patients after surgery for a thoracic aortic aneurysm. Medtronic's Duet External Drainage and Monitoring System Catheter Tubing carries the potential risk of the catheter becoming disconnected, which could cause infections or other problems for patients.

November 2023: Argon Medical Devices announced the launch of the KodiakTM Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit for precise and streamlined introduction of diagnostic and therapeutic devices into the vasculature. January 2023: Zimmer Biomet announced to acquisition of Embody, a soft tissue healing development company valued at around USD 275.0 million which enabled the company to provide advanced solutions to its customers, thus improving its sales prospects.

