tourism 365 and Liv forge strategic partnership to enhance travel and leisure experiences.

365 and Liv forge strategic partnership to enhance and leisure experiences.

Tourism 365's travel deals will be featured on the Liv app, enabling seamless cross-promotion and a cohesive customer experience

Liv customers and employees can look forward to special discounts on Tourism 365's travel booking portal. The partnership aims to develop new offerings that combine the strengths and benefits of both brands for their customers. Abu Dhabi, UAE –January 2025 – Tourism 365, the tourism arm of ADNEC Group, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Liv, UAE's first and largest digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, designed to elevate the travel and leisure experiences for customers across the UAE. The agreement was formally signed by Josep-Anton Grases, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism 365 and Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.



On the occasion of the signing of the MoU, Josep-Anton Grases, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism 365, stated:“This strategic partnership with Liv, UAE's first digital bank, aligns with our vision to provide unparalleled travel and leisure experiences to our customers. By leveraging each other's strengths, we aim to create unique value propositions that will benefit our customers.” For his part, Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, commented:“We are pleased to partner with Tourism 365, a key player in the travel and leisure sector. This collaboration will not only enhance our service offerings but also provide our customers with exclusive benefits and a seamless travel booking experience. As UAE's first and largest digital bank, Liv is committed to offering customers access to products and services that align with their interests and preferences, and our partnership with Tourism 365 reflects this commitment.” The Liv app will feature Tourism 365's travel deals, enabling seamless cross-promotion and enriching customer experience. Liv customers will gain access to exclusive travel and leisure deals through Tourism 365's offerings, adding value and incentives for choosing their services, while joint marketing campaigns will promote the use of Liv credit cards, enhancing their visibility and usage. Liv will also offer a 0% instalment payment plan for Tourism 365 leisure customers, making travel more affordable and accessible. This partnership represents a bold step towards revolutionising the travel and leisure industry, setting new standards for customer satisfaction and innovation in the UAE. About Tourism365: Tourism 365 is the tourism arm of ADNEC Group that stands at the forefront of Abu Dhabi's tourism industry. It is dedicated to enriching the travel experiences across the UAE. With a strategic vision to bolster the region's tourism sector, Tourism 365 operates as a travel hub, offering a comprehensive suite of travel services that cater to a broad spectrum of needs, from budget-friendly options to luxury experiences for corporate and leisure. Tourism 365 commits to transcending the ordinary, to turn every journey and every stay into a chapter of cherished memories. About Liv: Liv Digital Bank is UAE's first digital bank designed for the digitally savvy professionals who are looking for banking solutions that complement their fast-paced life. Powered by Emirates NBD, Liv embodies both trustworthiness and the ability to constantly innovate in order to empower its customers to achieve more every day. Liv by Emirates NBD offers a comprehensive suite of first-in-the-region products among digital banks, including Money Ahead Deposits (which offer upfront interest on fixed deposits), Game on Deposit (a unique gamified deposit combining sports with savings), and Cashback and Cashback+ Credit Cards (which offer the highest cashback of up to 4% across categories in the market). For its strong track record of customer-centric innovation, Liv has received numerous industry awards over the last two years, including Best Digital Bank in the Middle East by th