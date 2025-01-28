Surgical Safety Technologies Celebrates Transformational Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Safety Technologies (SST), the pioneer and leading provider of ambient healthcare solutions, today reflects on a year of extraordinary growth in customer partnerships, product adoption, and company scale. With its renowned OR Black Box ®, the market's singular, holistic solution for driving perioperative quality, safety, and efficiency improvements, SST continues to deliver on its mission to ensure clinical care is safer, more reliable, and of the highest quality.

Expanding Global Reach

In 2024, SST welcomed 11 new customers to its growing network, extending its impact to healthcare organizations across the globe. These new partnerships, in addition to five customer expansions, represent organizations collectively caring for over 7 million patients annually, and a 194% year-over-year growth in subscription-based revenue for SST.

The company also advanced its strategic partnerships in 2024, working alongside industry and academic leaders such as Wellcome Leap , The NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery, and the Mount Sinai Global Surgery Program to expand access to high-quality care worldwide. SST technology also powered the SAGES Critical View of Safety Global Challenge to help reduce risk of complications after gallbladder surgery.

In addition to these strategic partnerships, SST gained endorsement from MedPro Group , a Berkshire Hathaway company and the nation's leading provider of healthcare liability insurance. The recognition marks only the fourth endorsement MedPro Group has provided in the last 13 years.

Unprecedented Product Growth

SST's Black Box PlatformTM , a powerful combination of audiovisual data capture and artificial intelligence, experienced record-breaking adoption and scalability in 2024, achieving several key milestones:



Capturing over 3.5 million hours of intracorporeal and extracorporeal audiovisual data from surgical procedures

Analyzing more than 2.5 billion patient vital sign readings to drive actionable insights

Experiencing a 240% year-over-year increase in case volume, now recording nearly 6,000 cases per month

Tripling the platform's registered users Launching advanced predictive scheduling capabilities to optimize operating room efficiency

The platform's versatility has expanded beyond traditional surgical , trauma , and simulation-based training settings, finding new applications in labor and delivery and interventional radiology-broadening its potential to revolutionize care delivery across disciplines.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Building on the momentum of 2024, SST is poised for another year of innovation and impact. The company is committed to further enhancing its platform to demonstrate the direct correlation between ambient technology and improved patient outcomes – with several ongoing clinical trials.

"Our growth in 2024 reflects the extraordinary dedication of our team and partners and is a testament to the power of intelligent technology to drive tangible clinical and operational improvements," said Teodor Grantcharov, MD, Founder of SST. "Together, we're not just capturing data-we're creating a paradigm shift in how care is delivered worldwide."

For more information about Surgical Safety Technologies, visit .

About Surgical Safety Technologies

Surgical Safety Technologies Inc. (SST) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming healthcare through intelligent software solutions. Our comprehensive platform leverages advanced data analytics, audiovisual capabilities, AI, and machine learning to elevate patient safety, optimize operations, and facilitate continuous improvement across the perioperative, trauma recovery, and labor and delivery environments. Cutting-edge technologies enable autonomous risk detection, real-time operational analytics, predictive insights, and protocol auditing to empower clinicians with the intelligence to achieve superior outcomes. Built on research excellence through partnerships with leading hospitals, our innovative approach integrates with existing systems while future-proofing organizations through an open platform for emerging innovations. Delivering proven value with over 90 peer-reviewed publications, SST drives the future of intelligent healthcare globally. More information can be found at .

SOURCE Surgical Safety Technologies

