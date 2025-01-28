Data Storage Corporation’S Cloudfirst Subsidiary Partners With Pulsant To Drive Platform Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the“Company”), a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation, that integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Cloud, today announced that its subsidiary, CloudFirst Europe, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pulsant , the most geographically diverse UK provider of edge infrastructure and data centres.

This partnership aligns with CloudFirst's ongoing growth strategy to strengthen its global footprint. The CloudFirst platform currently operates in six data centers, across three countries, serving more than 400 clients. The partnership will extend the platform across Pulsant facilities in the UK.

The partnership is driven by a shared vision to address the unique cloud-based hosting and disaster recovery needs of IBM customers. Many businesses encounter challenges with IBM environments, and this collaboration allows CloudFirst to deliver its specialized expertise to Pulsant's extensive customer base. By leveraging Pulsant's local infrastructure and trusted relationships, CloudFirst can extend its reach to new markets while providing tailored solutions to customers across Europe and the UK, including American enterprises with operations in the region.

“The UK and Ireland remain strategically important markets for IBM, and demand from businesses looking to modernise legacy systems continues to grow,” said Wendy Shearer, Director of Partnerships and Ecosystems at Pulsant.“Many organisations still haven't found the right way forward. Our partnership with CloudFirst gives these companies the deep IBM expertise and a close, reliable network infrastructure. This combination makes it easier, simpler and faster for them to evolve their IBM environments, eliminating complexities and extending the return on their IBM investment.”

The expertise of the teams within both CloudFirst and Pulsant is a key strength of this collaboration. Pulsant's skilled data center professionals and CloudFirst's IBM specialists are working closely to ensure the partnership delivers seamless service and exceptional value to customers. This alignment of expertise and commitment illustrates the quality of the relationship and its potential to drive long-term success.

“At the core of this partnership is our ability to meet the demands of IBM platform users who need specialized expertise,” added, Hal Schwartz, President of CloudFirst.“By combining Pulsant's extensive local infrastructure and trusted client relationships with CloudFirst's focus on IBM platform solutions, we're creating a robust and dynamic offering that allows us to address the critical needs of mid-market and enterprise customers.”

About Pulsant

Pulsant is the UK's leading regional edge infrastructure. Our platformEDGE infrastructure connects 12 strategically located data centres through a low-latency network fabric, providing access to cloud, connectivity, and compute services across the UK and beyond.

Pulsant enables regional businesses and service providers to leverage the power of edge computing to improve application performance and user experience, reach new markets, and build innovative use cases. platformEDGE allows businesses to scale IT workloads in line with their ambitions, both locally and nationally, while ensuring continuous availability of data and applications through diverse connectivity options.

By choosing Pulsant, clients can optimise costs with local, secure infrastructure and access to an ecosystem of suppliers and partners, delivering exceptional time to value and supporting their digital ambitions. With almost three decades of experience and more than 1,200 clients who put their trust in our sustainable network infrastructure, we are committed to our ESG goals, holding multiple accreditations, including ISO27001 and PCI DSS, to deliver the highest standards of security and compliance.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) through its subsidiaries is a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, fully managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. Recognizing that data migration is a critical step in transitioning from on-premises systems to the cloud, DTST provides comprehensive migration services to ensure seamless, secure, and efficient data transfer, minimizing downtime and optimizing performance.

Through its CloudFirst platform, built on IBM Power Cloud infrastructure, DTST delivers high-performance, scalable, and secure cloud solutions with interoperability across its infrastructure partners, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

With data centers supporting cloud platform deployments across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, DTST provides mission-critical cloud services to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations.

As a leader in the multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market, DTST is recognized for its expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT modernization, and data migration, enabling clients to transition to the cloud with confidence and operational continuity.

For more information, please visit or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward looking statements in this press release include statements such as the expected contribution of Mr. Freeman, the Company's expansion of its innovative cloud business into the European market and solving the challenges the Company's customers face today while delivering services that keep their businesses fully operational at all times by specializing in the migration of mission-critical workloads into the Company's secure, enterprise managed cloud infrastructure providing complete recovery to guarantee service performance. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's ability to grow its presence in Europe. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...