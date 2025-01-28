Dubai Health Authority Highlights Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Programme At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 28, 2025: The Dubai Authority (DHA) has announced a major step forward in its adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process (RPA) technologies to enhance investor services and healthcare licensing processes. This initiative aligns with the rapid local and global trends toward digitalisation and service quality improvement.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Arab Health 2025 and conference, currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The RPA programme is one of the DHA's most ambitious initiatives, developed to address the increasing demand from healthcare facilities and professionals seeking licensing to operate in Dubai. The programme employs software robots that replicate human actions when interacting with digital systems, representing a transformative upgrade to the DHA's 'Sheryan' platform. Through this robotic automation, the platform now offers integrated, seamless, proactive, and customised services.

According to the DHA, the implementation of this cutting-edge technology is expected to save approximately 8,596 working hours annually for its employees, enabling them to focus on strategic priorities. The programme's roadmap for 2025 outlines further automation measures to maximise efficiency and elevate service delivery standards.

The introduction of Robotic Process Automation reflects our commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to provide efficient, innovative, and customer-centric services. This initiative is a testament to the DHA's forward-thinking vision and its dedication to supporting Dubai's position as a global leader in smart healthcare.

The RPA programme underscores the authority's broader efforts to integrate AI-driven solutions across its operations, ensuring the continued advancement of Dubai's healthcare system.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced progress in its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) programme, aiming to streamline strategic tasks as part of its 2025 roadmap. The initiative is expected to significantly increase the number of automated processes across various sectors within the Authority, leading to a rise in operational efficiencies and time savings.

The RPA programme encompasses a suite of vital services, including:



Notifications for the expiry of personal documents such as passports, Emirates IDs, and residency permits.

Primary source verification of professionals' violations.

Verification of violations through the United Kingdom's General Medical Council.

Management of staff attendance violations and outsourced employee attendance records.

Closing purchase orders and entering invoices for overseas treatment offices into the government resource planning system. Verification of personal documents for overseas treatment patients and authentication of medical reports.

The RPA initiative has also advanced processes to precisely identify healthcare professionals barred from working abroad, leveraging partnerships with relevant international regulatory bodies.

As for the operations conducted through the newly adopted technology, these include data entry tasks. For instance, when a healthcare professional is suspended, the robot automatically updates or enters the necessary information into the health licensing system, ensuring swift and accurate data management.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has further enhanced its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) initiative by introducing additional functionalities aimed at streamlining professional licensing and compliance processes.

Key features of the RPA system now include:



Closure of Professional Files: Following the entry of suspension details, the system autonomously closes or updates the professional's file to reflect a 'suspended' status, preventing the individual from practising or submitting new applications. Notification to Relevant Authorities: Upon updating the data, the system automatically dispatches notifications and updates to other concerned entities within the UAE, ensuring enforcement of required actions.

Benefits of Robotic Process Automation

The implementation of RPA technology offers multiple advantages, including:



Time Efficiency: Automation significantly reduces the time required to complete routine tasks.

Accuracy and Effectiveness: Automated processes minimise human error in data entry and execution, ensuring data integrity and up-to-date records.

Improved Inter-agency Communication: The technology facilitates seamless and rapid data exchange between DHA and local entities, enhancing decision-making and enforcement. Reduced Employee Workload: By delegating repetitive tasks, such as data entry and information sharing, to virtual robots, employees can focus on more complex, human-centric activities.

Mona Bajman, CEO of Corporate Shared Support Services Sector at DHA , stated that the initiative aligns with the organisation's future strategy to adopt cutting-edge technologies and smart solutions, optimising processes to enhance the quality of services delivered.

Highlighting the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bajman noted that AI has been instrumental in analysing vast datasets derived from previous licensing applications. This capability supports better administrative decision-making, predicts future demands, and assesses applicants' eligibility based on past records and compliance with required standards.