Israeli srmy strikes bulldozer, violating ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Late Monday, the Israeli struck a bulldozer in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of one Palestinian and injuring several others, in violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19. According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, eyewitnesses reported that the bulldozer was helping a stuck vehicle in the Nuweiri area, located west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, when it was targeted by an Israeli aircraft, killing the driver and injuring others in the vicinity.



This incident marks the second fatality attributed to the Israeli army since Palestinians began returning to the northern Gaza Strip. Earlier, an Israeli airstrike targeted displaced civilians, killing a Palestinian girl and injuring three others as they attempted to return via the coastal al-Rashid Street. The Israeli military acknowledged opening fire on Palestinians and their vehicles in various Gaza areas, claiming that the individuals had entered unauthorized zones.



On the same day, displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza began to return to the northern region. The Gaza Media Office reported that over 300,000 individuals crossed into northern Gaza through al-Rashid Street in the west and Salah al-Din Street in the east, marking a significant movement of people amid ongoing hostilities.



The ceasefire, which began on January 19, brought a temporary halt to Israel's military operations, which had led to the deaths of more than 47,300 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and left over 111,400 injured since October 7, 2023. The conflict has caused widespread destruction, leaving more than 11,000 people missing and triggering one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history, particularly affecting the elderly and children.

