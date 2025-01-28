Future-Proof Your Packaging With The Rollbag R985: The First Compact Automatic Bagger For Sustainable And Versatile Paper And Poly Mailer Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery proudly announces the Rollbag® R985 Automatic Bagger - a game-changing packaging solution that redefines sustainability and adaptability in packaging. Designed to seamlessly operate with both PAC's Fiberflex® pre-opened paper mailers and Rollbag® polyethylene (PE) pre-opened bags, the Rollbag R985 empowers businesses to embrace eco-friendly practices while maintaining operational flexibility. This future-proof solution ensures compliance with evolving packaging regulations and provides businesses with a strategic path to transition from poly to paper as their needs evolve.

Sustainability Meets Flexibility

The Rollbag R985 offers unparalleled versatility, accommodating poly bags up to 12” wide and paper bags up to 11” wide, without requiring mechanical changeover. Its high-performance sealing system creates 8mm hermetic seals on poly bags up to 5 mil thick and paper bags up to 75 lbs., making it ideal for demanding applications such as e-commerce SLAM pack stations.

R985 is part of PAC Machinery's“Flexible Sustainability” series of packaging equipment, that provides the ability to seamlessly transition in packaging products between two materials, poly or paper mailers. R985 is positioned in this group of equipment as the ultimate compact packaging solution for businesses. Companies can start with poly mailers, leveraging their durability and cost-efficiency, and move to recyclable paper mailers in the future to meet emerging sustainability goals or comply with stricter regulations. PAC's“Flexible Sustainability” machines are ideal for companies who want the flexibility to package with both materials seamlessly.

“As environmental responsibility and operational flexibility become increasingly critical, the Rollbag R985 enables businesses to adapt at their own pace,” said Greg Berguig, President of PAC Machinery.“This revolutionary bagger supports sustainable practices today and prepares companies for the future, ensuring compliance and operational excellence,” Berguig said.

Fiberflex Custom Printing: Branding Meets Sustainability

Pair the Rollbag R985 with Fiberflex paper mailers to elevate sustainable packaging with custom high-resolution printing. Showcase your branding with vibrant graphics, logos, and messaging, turning every shipment into a powerful branding opportunity that impresses customers, boosts visibility, and highlights your commitment to sustainability.

Optimizing the Packaging Process

Engineered for efficiency and ease of use, the Rollbag R985 automatic bagger features:



Vacuum Grippers : Securely holds bag open for effortless or automatic loading.

Seal Flattener : Reduces wrinkles and delivers clean, reliable seals.

Articulating Bag Support : Supports heavy items and tilts for seamless transfer to bins or conveyors. Integrated Label Printer Applicator : Prints and applies labels directly onto bags, ideal for applications like mailers and other bags that require variable data.

Safety and Durability Built-In

Designed with uptime and safety in mind, the R985 adheres to CE compliance standards to minimize injury risks. Built with off-the-shelf pneumatic components for durability, the machine also includes quick-access side covers for easy maintenance.

Versatility Across Industries

The Rollbag R985 serves a wide range of industries, including mail order fulfillment, aerospace, medical devices, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. Its compact design and cutting-edge features allow for semi or fully automatic packaging, streamlining operations while aligning with sustainability and regulatory goals.

Recognition and Industry Impact

PAC Machinery has submitted the new Rollbag R985 auto bagger for the 2025 MHI Innovation Award in the“Best New Innovation in Sustainability” category – following its recognition last year as a runner-up for its FW 650SI sustainable dual-material flow wrapper. The winners will be announced at the Promat Show in March, where the R985 will debut at PAC Machinery booth S-4259.

For more info visit our Rollbag R985 product page .

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative packaging solutions. With a mission to drive efficiency, protection, and sustainability, PAC Machinery serves a wide range of industries with high-performance equipment tailored to today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

