Tehran Auto Show 2024 showcases industry innovations

(MENAFN) The sixth Iranian International of Automobile and Related Industries, also known as the Tehran Auto Show 2024, officially began on Monday, January 29, according to IRNA. The event is being held at the Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center in Tehran and will run for five days, offering a platform for showcasing the latest developments in the automotive industry.



This year’s exhibition features the participation of 44 companies, including 32 domestic firms and 12 international participants. Foreign exhibitors include companies from China, South Korea, France, Germany, and other European nations. Spanning an area of 20,000 square meters, the show emphasizes both local innovations and global collaborations within the automotive sector.



One of the event’s key attractions is the active presence of vehicle importers and assembly manufacturers. Visitors have the opportunity to view a variety of newly imported and assembled vehicles, as well as a diverse selection of models, brands, and categories, including heavy vehicles and trucks. These unveilings aim to draw attention to the dynamic changes in the market.



The exhibition also includes specialized sessions with automotive experts and industry stakeholders. These discussions are designed to provide insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automotive world, enhancing the overall experience for industry professionals and visitors alike.

