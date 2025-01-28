Recognizing The Highest Level Of Quality Care: Healthgrades Unveils America's Best Hospitals For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Healthgrades recognizes the top 5% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical care.

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthgrades , the #1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital, today announced the recipients of the 2025 America's Best Hospitals Awards. This year's achievements recognize the top one, two, and five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance:



America's 50 Best Hospitals

America's 100 Best Hospitals America's 250 Best Hospitals

Healthgrades' clinically validated methodology focuses solely on what matters most–patient outcomes–empowering consumers to choose doctors who practice at high quality hospitals. To determine the top 250 U.S. hospitals, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for approximately 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 common procedures and conditions.

"While there are several factors to consider when looking for a doctor, hospital quality is one that can have a critical impact on a patient's overall quality of care," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. "That's why Healthgrades remains committed to helping patients find top-performing hospitals in their area. We want all patients to feel as confident and equipped as possible when it comes to choosing a doctor and hospital."

The persistent performance gap between the nation's highest and lowest performers underscores the importance of ensuring that consumers have access to objective measures of hospital quality. According to Healthgrades' annual analysis, if all hospitals performed similarly to America's 250 Best Hospitals, 174,081 lives could have been saved .*

As more consumers strive to make informed decisions about their healthcare, hospital quality ratings have become an increasingly influential part of the care search. In fact, when deciding between two hospitals for an upcoming facility, nearly two-thirds of consumers say they're more likely to choose the facility with a quality award than one without.

Despite this growing awareness about the importance of hospital quality, lack of access to the highest quality care poses a major challenge to informed healthcare decision making for half of the U.S. population. Recent research from Healthgrades revealed that nearly half (47%) of Americans live more than 25 miles from one of America's 250 Best Hospitals, with gaps in access spanning major metropolitan areas and entire states. For example, 15 states lack a hospital that performs in the top 5%, creating a significant challenge for 37 million Americans in their pursuit of exceptional care.

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering patients everywhere with the resources they need to navigate gaps in performance and access and maximize their chances of a positive outcome through the America's Best Patient Advocacy Center . The complete list of 2025 Healthgrades America's Best Hospitals TM and its detailed methodology are available on Healthgrades, along with a consumer-friendly overview of how Healthgrades rates America's Best Hospitals.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For more information, see the 2025 America's Best Hospital Awards Methodology .

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy, which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

SOURCE Healthgrades

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED