Eskin Fundraising Training Introduces Fundraising, Friendship, Fun Broadcasts

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising

JIm and Andrea Eskin celebrate launch of training/consulting firm

Eskin Fundraising Training Brain Trust

The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts.

10 Simple Fundraising Lessons

Fundraising, Friendship, Fun

- Jim EskinSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After leading 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions - scrutinizing what's worked, opportunities for improvement, audience feedback and industry trends - Eskin Fundraising Training is proud to launch a new virtual approach to heighten personal development and growth through dynamic interaction. It's based on fundraising, friendship and fun - three pillars of good works profoundly linked and reinforcing one another. Put another way: Unless fundraising energizes friendship and fun, it is doomed to fall short of its potential.Programs are offered free of charge to professional and volunteer non-profit leaders from organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country. There are even international non-profit leaders. But also, to all men, women and youth benefiting from joining together in a“learning community” in which everyone has wisdom, experience and personal insights to share to enrich discussions. The intent is for everyone to grow and enjoy themselves while doing so - embracing the spirit of“edutainment” at its finest.Since its launch in 2018, Eskin Fundraising Training has devoted itself to partnering with the non-profit sector to empower it to develop more resources to accomplish noble missions. Eskin Fundraising Training is arguably the nation's only consulting firm that focuses exclusively on demystifying the art and science of fundraising, and training, inspiring and preparing non-profit leaders to overcome the fear of asking for gifts that keep far too many good causes from achieving their potential impact.Non-profits - programs, services, staff and particularly the beneficiaries of the mission - deserve the best. More money means more mission. The work matters. The goal is non-profits who can mightily pull their oars in achieving a stronger, healthier, happier, safer and more socially just world.The Fundraising, Friendship, Fun broadcast schedule is organized around Zoom-based 60-minute enrichment broadcasts, hosted the first Wednesdays of each month, 4 to 5 PM, central time. The goal is a stimulating and interactive exchange between subject matter experts and audiences. For context, think of the chemistry of lively TV talk shows. The emphasis will be placed on thoughtful and free flowing exchanges.Enrichment broadcasts will feature four segments:(a) What's trending in philanthropy?Topics (subject to updating). February: Case for Unrestricted Giving. March: AI Potential and Limitations. April: $84 Trillion Wealth Transfer. May: Communication Channels. June: Non-Profit Sector Collaboration(b) MIA - Missions In Action - Stories of inspiring non-profits from around the country who are truly making a positive difference featuring professional and volunteer leaders reinforced by video and other visual support. They will be challenged to delineate how their initiatives stand out from all other good causes. They will also share their priorities for their first or next million-dollar gift.(c) Fundraising Urgent Care - The experts will respond to inquiries from the audience about patching up operational wounds and moving their good causes forward.(d) The Closing Bell - Highlights of chief lessons of the show and topics on the horizon to be addressed in future shows.The inaugural enrichment broadcast is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5th, 4 to 5 pm, central time. Free registration is here. Interested parties are encouraged to spread the word and encourage friends and colleagues seeking to lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling journeys to join the forums.The central idea behind the Eskin Fundraising Training“learning community” is that no single individual has all the answers, but collectively within the meeting space - physical or virtual - the answers are almost always in the room. To help lead the discussions programs will feature subject matter experts from a wide range of disciplines including but reaching far beyond fundraising and advancement. This recognizes that work, like life itself, is complex and multi-dimensional. The core group of subject matter experts provides breadth and depth of wisdom, experience and compelling insights on the challenges and opportunities confronting the quality of life. From month to month the lineup will be updated to reflect the ever-changing environment.The sage voices helping lead the discussions in the February program include:. Brad Smith, Founder, Rootstock Philanthropy & Founder, Philanthropy Network;. Talli Dodge, Founder & CEO, A Mindful Workplace;. Don Gleason, President, Achieve New Heights;. Marjorie Hope, Author, CONNECTIPLOMACY: Using our Differences to Connect;. Rhanda Luna, Social Justice is Everyone's Business;. Pam Tyler, Putting Special in Special Events.This isn't about creating echo chambers. Debate is healthy and will be embraced. Different perspectives strengthen overall thinking and conclusions. The focus will always fiercely be on substantive issues and how best to progress within organizations and daily lives. The audience is expected to provide best thinking - open, frank and fact-based input and feedback through questions, comments and personal stories.Episodes will be recorded and available on demand through social media channels.Eskin Fundraising Training is also working with its producer, John Largent, CEO Largent Media, to provide a separate series of stimulating non-interactive videos addressing targeted“how-to” topics in the advancement arena.“Most people are terrified of fundraising and asking for gifts. Like most other fears, this is primarily a fear of the unknown. It doesn't have to be this way. By pulling back the curtain and revealing the art and science of fundraising, it becomes a matter of learning it, doing it and doing better,” stated Eskin.After a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin's consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training launched in 2018, builds on the success of his more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country, and publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription . He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, a 82-page common sense to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages are filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments are available in both print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. He is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: ...LinksWebsite:Newsletter sign-up:Register for February 5th Enrichment Broadcast:10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase:How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:

