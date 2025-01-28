Trump Vows Tariffs On Computer Chips, Steel, And Drugs To Boost U.S. Manufacturing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former President Donald Trump unveiled a bold tariff strategy on January 27, 2025, at his Doral club in Miami. He plans to impose tariffs on imported computer chips, pharmaceuticals, and metals.



This move aims to boost domestic production and strengthen national security. Trump's proposal targets key economic sectors, including semiconductors, essential medicines, and metals crucial for defense.



He criticized previous efforts like the CHIPS Act, arguing that tariffs would be more effective in bringing back to the US. The announcement sparked immediate market reactions.



The US Dollar Index rose, while commodity markets, particularly copper, saw declines. Economists warn of potential price increases for consumers, with estimates suggesting households could face up to $1,700 in additional annual costs.



This tariff strategy emerges amid intensifying technological competition with China. Trump framed recent advancements by Chinese AI companies as a wake-up call for American innovation.



The focus on semiconductors aligns with ongoing efforts to maintain US technological superiority. Trump's approach echoes protectionist policies from the early 20th century.



He argues that these measures will revitalize US manufacturing , drawing parallels to strategies employed by former President William McKinley. The tariffs are part of a broader economic agenda centered on reducing foreign dependence.



Trump has also signaled plans for universal tariffs and used trade threats in immigration negotiations with countries like Colombia. As details unfold, the long-term impact on the US economy and global trade remains uncertain.



Supporters see potential for industrial revival, while critics caution against economic fallout and strained international relations. The outcome of this policy shift could significantly reshape the US manufacturing sector and its global competitive position.

