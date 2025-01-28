International Airlines In The US Industry Research Report 2024: Market Share Concentration, Key Success Factors, Cost Structure Benchmarks, Basis Of Competition, Barriers To Entry, Industry Globalization
Date
1/28/2025 4:16:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International airlines in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Demand for the International Airlines industry has experienced significant volatility over the past five years. During the beginning of the current period, mounting competition from foreign competitors and chronic overcapacity within the industry's cargo transportation segment forced industry operators to slash ticket prices and reduce freight shipping rates, causing industry revenue to decline. Unprecedented disruption from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic generated the most substantial revenue decline in industry history. As global economies and health recover, pent-up consumer demand is anticipated to drive industry recovery toward the end of the period.
Overall, industry revenue has decreased at a CAGR of 0.5% to $64.5 billion over the past five years, including an increase of 19.9% in 2023 alone. The International Airlines industry provides air transportation to passengers and cargo over regular routes and schedules. These services include any flights that either end or originate internationally. Scheduled air passenger carriers, including commuter and helicopter carriers (except scenic and sightseeing), are included in this industry. Airlines that provide international mail transportation on a contract basis are also included in this industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
