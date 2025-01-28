(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for the International Airlines industry has experienced significant volatility over the past five years. During the beginning of the current period, mounting competition from foreign competitors and chronic overcapacity within the industry's cargo transportation segment forced industry operators to slash ticket prices and reduce freight shipping rates, causing industry revenue to decline. Unprecedented disruption from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic generated the most substantial revenue decline in industry history. As global economies and health recover, pent-up consumer demand is anticipated to drive industry recovery toward the end of the period.

Overall, industry revenue has decreased at a CAGR of 0.5% to $64.5 billion over the past five years, including an increase of 19.9% in 2023 alone. The International Airlines industry provides air transportation to passengers and cargo over regular routes and schedules. These services include any flights that either end or originate internationally. Scheduled air passenger carriers, including commuter and helicopter carriers (except scenic and sightseeing), are included in this industry. Airlines that provide international mail transportation on a contract basis are also included in this industry.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

