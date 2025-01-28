Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta continues growth in Norway

Leading global retail and F&B player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) further cements its long-standing partnership with Avinor with a package to operate ten food and beverage outlets across Norway's Oslo Gardermoen Airport. Set over a combined floorspace of more than 2,600 m2, Avolta's selection of local and international concepts are focused on technology-driven ordering solutions, from self-service 24-hour food walls through to QR code ordering. A partnership with Klimato offers carbon footprint calculations on dishes, empowering travelers to make eco-conscious choices.



The first of the ten stores commenced operations in December 2024, and the rollout of the remaining store openings will continue in the first half of 2025. Avolta's Norway footprint also includes a presence at Stavanger Airport with Sirkus Renaa, a local hero concept by Michelin Star chef, Sven Erik Renaa as well as Crafts – Rogaland's Gastropub.



"With a presence of more than 15 years at Oslo Airport, it is a privilege to contribute to the airport's F&B transformation with the award of this significant contract.” commented Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, Avolta.



Joachim Lupnaav Johnsen, Executive Vice President – Commercial Areas, Avinor said:“We are pleased to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with Avolta AG through this significant contract. With over 15 years of presence at Oslo Airport, Avolta has consistently provided a high-quality dining experience for travelers. This new agreement will enhance the food and beverage offerings across the Domestic and International Terminals, catering to the diverse tastes of both Norwegian travelers and visitors to Norway.” For further information:



