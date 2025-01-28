USU Supports Growth of Clients in the financial and Public Sector with ITSM Solutions

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Möglingen, January 28, 2025 – USU GmbH has secured two additional significant new clients for its IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions: a leading financial institution from Switzerland and a German systems integrator specializing in IT solutions for public administrations. Both organizations rely on USU's flexible, powerful, and secure ITSM solutions, which are operated "on-premises," meaning in their own data centers.

ITSM for a Highly Regulated Industry

The Swiss financial services provider chose USU's ITSM solutions due to their tailored deployment options within its own data center. Furthermore, numerous references in the financial services sector, characterized by stringent requirements for data protection and security, were convincing factors.



Another advantage was the modular structure of USU's solutions, allowing for step-by-step implementation and multi-client capability. In the first phase, scheduled for completion by early summer, modules for Asset Management as well as Incident, Problem, and Change Management will be introduced. ITSM for Government Solutions

A German systems integrator providing solutions for public administration also relies on USU's expertise and technology. Critical to the decision in favor of USU were the extensive references in the public sector, the proven performance of the ITSM solutions, as well as the high level of consulting expertise and service readiness. The ability to operate within its own data center while adhering to strict data protection regulations was also an important factor. Future-Oriented Partnerships

Both new clients aim to modernize their existing IT systems with the support of USU, thereby laying the foundation for long-term growth.

