Invitation To Stora Enso's Q4 2024 Results Webcast On 11 February 2025

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2024 Interim Report on Tuesday 11 February 2025 at approximately 8:30 am EET (7:30 CET).

Analysts, investors, and are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference on the same day at 11:00 am EET (10:00 CET, 9:00 GMT, 4:00 EST). The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Niclas Rosenlew. The presentation can be followed live via the link: The webcast will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso/investors .

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the "Teleconference" option on the homepage of the webcast.

A recording of the presentation will be available and on storaenso/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso/investors

