( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - VersaBank : Today announced the internal transfer of certain assets, including intellectual property, and other resources, including personnel, related to its revolutionary Digital Deposit Receipt to an existing, wholly owned subsidiary of DRT Inc. VersaBank shares T are trading up $0.13 at $19.09.

