Meat shipments from EU get prohibited in Russia

(MENAFN) Because of the danger of foot-and-mouth illnesses (FMD), Russia’s food safety watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) has restricted ship-ins of meat from the EU. On Friday, a declaration was published stating that watchdog said that starting from January 20, imports and transports of the products across Russian region to third nations will be banned.



The restriction happened after Germany declared its first occurrence of FMD in about four decades a week ago, in a pack of water buffalo in the Brandenburg area near Berlin. Since that time, spokespersons in Germany have applied a 3km restricted area as well as a 10km watch area.



FMD is a transmissible viral illness of animals like cattle, sheep, goats, in addition to pigs. Indicators of this illness involve fever, sores, blisters, as well as unwillingness to move or eat. In order to prevent its spread, the animals get slain.



Many countries together with Australia, Argentina, South Korea, the UK, Canada, and Mexico were triggered by the detection of the outbreak to restrict meat shipments from Germany.

