Measles outbreak leads to fatalities in Texas, death toll reaches three
(MENAFN) A second child has died from the measles outbreak in Texas, as reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday, various media sources reported.
With this tragic event, the number of measles-related deaths in the United States has now reached three, which includes an adult who lost their life in New Mexico back in March.
These fatalities mark the first measles-related deaths in the U.S. in ten years. The majority of cases have been reported in Gaines County, West Texas, the outbreak's center, with Texas accounting for 481 of the 628 measles cases nationwide since January.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 56 individuals have been hospitalized in Texas, predominantly unvaccinated children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 children infected with the measles virus may die from the disease. Additionally, the CDC notes that approximately 1 in 20 children with measles develops pneumonia, which is the leading cause of death from the virus in young children.
