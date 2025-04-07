Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Measles outbreak leads to fatalities in Texas, death toll reaches three

Measles outbreak leads to fatalities in Texas, death toll reaches three


2025-04-07 04:43:37
(MENAFN) A second child has died from the measles outbreak in Texas, as reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday, various media sources reported.

With this tragic event, the number of measles-related deaths in the United States has now reached three, which includes an adult who lost their life in New Mexico back in March.

These fatalities mark the first measles-related deaths in the U.S. in ten years. The majority of cases have been reported in Gaines County, West Texas, the outbreak's center, with Texas accounting for 481 of the 628 measles cases nationwide since January.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 56 individuals have been hospitalized in Texas, predominantly unvaccinated children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 children infected with the measles virus may die from the disease. Additionally, the CDC notes that approximately 1 in 20 children with measles develops pneumonia, which is the leading cause of death from the virus in young children.

MENAFN07042025000045017169ID1109397381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search