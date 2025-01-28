Kyslytsia: United Nations May Cease To Exist If Not Reformed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya has said that the United Nations may cease to exist if it is not reformed.

Kyslytsia expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrinform.

He recalled that this June will mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter and that October 24, when the Charter entered into force, will be the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

“A told me a few days ago that if we don't find the right context for celebrating the 80th anniversary of the UN, there will be no 100th anniversary,” the Permanent Representative said, expressing his agreement with this view.

According to Kyslytsya, the failure to find the right format and content for the 80th anniversary celebrations will indicate "a deep crisis in the UN, the inability of countries to even assess the situation it is during the anniversary year.

Kyslytsia noted that he had not observed any activity by the Secretariat or the Secretary General in terms of ideological preparation for this date: "It's not just a matter of dancing around or ... having a solemn meeting and congratulating each other on the anniversary against the background of the fact that Europe is going through the biggest war since the creation of this organization".

There is also the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and fifty conflicts in the world in general, the diplomat added.

“That is why reforming the Security Council remains on the agenda,” he said. And although“every year the so-called intergovernmental talks on UN reform are formally opened,” the issue is still unresolved, the Permanent Representative noted.

According to Kyslytsya, he sees no possibility of implementing fundamental reforms "without the agreement of the main stakeholders - the four permanent members of the Security Council: the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China".

However, this may become possible if the legal status of the Russian Federation, which currently occupies the Soviet Union's seat on the Security Council, changes, he stressed.

In his opinion, fundamental reforms take place after major shocks, and the war in Ukraine is such a major shock.

“The act of signing either a peace agreement or another way... to stop the aggression should be followed by a real international conference on global security, and perhaps fateful decisions can be made there - how to reform the Security Council,” Ukraine's Permanent Representative summed up.

