Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: ‘The One and Only’ Gateway into an Iconic and En Vogue World.

(MENAFN- Avian We) 27th January 2025: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour unveils its most iconic edition yet, creating ‘The One and Only’ world where fashion is just the beginning. The tour’s 2025 edition will unleash a cutting-edge avatar that transcends into the extraordinary, bringing stellar showcases across global fashion, music, and entertainment that inspire pure awe.



Joining forces once again with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the Fashion Tour will celebrate its glamourous and indulgent essence, with some of India’s most sought-after voices in fashion, together with India’s most desirable style icons, that will undoubtedly get the country talking.



In each city, the tour will create distinct narratives, showcasing unique interpretations of its iconic world. It will set course in Gurugram, with a magnificent celebration of India’s one true fashion icon, Rohit Bal, reliving his artistic genius with over 70 renowned personalities from fashion, Bollywood, Media and Business, who have been his closest tribe over the years. In Mumbai, the tour will present a statement-making fashion spectacle with Tarun Tahiliani, set against the iconic backdrop of the glamour capital of India, that breaks through the norms of contemporary Indian fashion, redefining it for the world.



Take its alluring world to boom town cities of Chandigarh, Guwahati and Vizag, the tour will turn each destination into a groundbreaking milestone that sets the ultimate benchmark for the future of fashion. In Chandigarh, Kanika Goyal with Jacqueline Fernandez will present an electrifying concept fusing street-style art with the lustre of haute fashion. In Guwahati, Jaywalking with Tiger Shroff will bring his unique perspective by blending his abstract creativity with the laid-back essence of AT-LEISURE. In Vizag, Bloni by Akshit Bansal with Tamannaah Bhatia will set the front row to the future, crafting a collision of fashion with futuristic technology.



Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "This year’s edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour marks yet another bold step in our vision to become ‘The One and Only’ gateway into our iconic and en vogue world. Together with FDCI, we're creating an unmistakable realm where every designer, celebrity, and experience will converge to create a spectacular fusion of creativity. The tour diversifies its trail into newer cities, where our young consumers are poised to be inspired by global fashion icons & experiences, leaving them in awe of the brand.”



Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI expressed, “FDCI is thrilled with its collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, bringing together the two powerhouses of fashion, that amplifies our commitment to shaping its future. We’re creating an impressive new edition that will catch the ever-evolving pulse of global fashion and will fascinate audiences nationwide."



"As curator for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, it’s exciting to witness how it continues to take shape as ‘The One and Only’ platform of iconic and en vogue experiences. Every concept presents a distinct interpretation of fashion, glamour and creativity, crafting an immersive ecosystem that invites you into the extraordinary world of Blenders Pride.” says Ashish Soni.







