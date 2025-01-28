Do PR Freelancers Have A Confidence Problem - And Why?

(MENAFN- PRovoke) The PR sector is not generally known for the reticence of its practitioners. Who hasn't walked into a PR event without first taking a deep breath, shoulders back moment before the reek of ebullience hits you, like Lynx Africa at a teenager's party?



And yet, the organisers of the first awards aimed exclusively at the freelance sector say that independent practitioners have displayed a marked reticence to promote their abilities and impact.



The Independent Impact 50 awards set out to spotlight and celebrate independent practitioners who are making a real difference to their clients and to the industry more widely.



Rather than focus on individual campaigns, which are unlikely to be the work of a single person acting alone, they invite entries which showcase an individual's broader impact. This could include elevating the value and importance of PR within an organisation's management priorities or contributing to the raising of standards within the industry itself.



It is the idea of independent consultant Rod Cartwright and Nigel Sarbutts, the founder of freelance PR matchmaking platform The PR Cavalry . They saw that traditionally the industry has had two labels – agency or in-house – ignoring the ever-growing freelance sector, thought to be about one in eight practitioners. PRovoke Media is supporting the awards, along with the CIPR, PRCA, Socially Mobile and 72Point.



Sarbutts and Cartwright say that many practitioners have sent private messages to explain why they are not entering, along the lines of“I just like to do my job and stay in the shadows”. Others – including seasoned, widely-respected professionals – feel like they're“just not worthy”.



Cartwright describes the experience as“like staring into a petri dish” of some of the issues that affect the confidence of the independent sector in its own capabilities, importance and impact, adding that the scheme provides“a fascinating insight into the real-world impact of the many intersectional biases, which still dog our industry".



“Perhaps this was foreseeable”, he adds.“After all, it's pretty much why we've created the awards. However, the comments from some people I regard as exceptionally good at their job has been sobering.”



Sarah Waddington CBE, co-founder of Socially Mobile and interim CEO of the PRCA, says the award entries have revealed "a concerning pattern of self-doubt among independent practitioners, despite the brilliant work delivered by this sector, particularly where multiple characteristics such as gender, ethnicity and age intersect. This lack of confidence isn't just personal - it reflects the systemic barriers and biases that continue to hold back talented professionals in our industry. This is precisely why this recognition scheme is vital and long overdue."



Sarbutts adds:“The traditional agency or in-house labels are exclusionary and that has a drip-drip effect on how people value their work and their status in the industry. Freelancers have the opportunity here to change the narrative and we will be doing all we can to support them.”



With the value of the freelance sector put at around £500m in fees (based on data from the CIPR, PRCA and the Office for National Statistics), it is one with real substance. However, it is also, by definition, diffuse, lacking the centre of gravity or focus that comes with big agency names or major brand employers.



When it comes to the sector's apparent self-doubt, are gender and age part of the issue? The PR Cavalry runs a Facebook group for freelancers and of its 4,500 members, 83% are female and overwhelmingly in the 35-54 age bracket.



Jo Carr, president of Women in PR, says:“Our industry is blessed with many brilliant and talented women who operate as solo or independent practitioners. So, it's a shame not more of them initially threw their hats in the ring for this awards programme. A shame, but maybe not a surprise.



“We know from speaking to our members at Women in PR that even the most successful and impressive comms professionals still suffer bouts of self-doubt and so-called“imposter syndrome”, thanks to years of concerted, systemic bias. We'd love to see more women put themselves forward for the recognition and accolades they deserve - as quite frankly they'd clean up in all the award shows if they did.”



The same question could be asked when it comes to ethnicity and social background. Koray Camgöz, CEO of the Taylor Bennett Foundation says the response to the Independent Impact 50“brings to light a harsh truth” about the industry.



“Many independent practitioners struggle with confidence and self-belief, challenges that are only magnified by intersectional biases around ethnicity, social class, and age,” he says.“These challenges reflect the systemic barriers that continue to hold talented professionals back, forcing many to carve out their own path outside of traditional structures.



“At the Taylor Bennett Foundation, we see this pattern repeatedly – professionals who leave agency or in-house roles because they don't 'fit' within rigid cultures, yet go on to make extraordinary contributions as independents. That's why the Independent Impact 50 is so critical. It celebrates the resilience, creativity and innovation of those who often operate outside the industry spotlight.”



The deadline for entries to the Independent Impact 50 is this Friday, 31 January, Enter at

