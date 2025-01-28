Webrezpro And Takeup Simplify Revenue Management For Independent Hoteliers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WebRezPro Property Management System

Two-way integration automates pricing updates, boosting operational efficiency and hotel revenue

- Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUpCALGARY, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WebRezPro, a leading cloud-based property management system , now integrates with TakeUp, an AI-powered dynamic pricing for independent hotels, inns, and B&Bs. This powerful collaboration delivers accurate, automatic pricing updates, maximizing bookings, profit, and operational efficiency for hoteliers.Designed for small to medium boutique properties, TakeUp leverages artificial intelligence to analyze historical trends, market data, competitor rates, and real-time demand to recommend optimal room rates for all future dates, helping properties stay competitive. Additionally, TakeUp provides personalized support from dedicated revenue management specialists to guide clients on effective pricing strategies.Integrated with WebRezPro, TakeUp accesses reservation data in real time, tracking how demand fluctuates across room and rate types. It then automatically pushes pricing updates to WebRezPro, ensuring the property's rates are always optimized and synchronized across all channels.“Our partnership with WebRezPro reflects our shared commitment to empowering independent operators with innovative technology that transforms how they drive revenue," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUp. "With this integration, operators no longer have to rely on gut instinct or outdated rules-based strategies to set room rates-they get a seamless, AI-driven solution for smart pricing."Key features and benefits of the integration include:-Optimized pricing: Rates are continuously updated using the latest data and AI-driven calculations, ensuring properties remain competitive and maximize revenue.-Operational efficiency: The automated data flow eliminates manual rate updates, saving time and reducing the risk of human error.-Automatic channel updates: Pricing updates are automatically applied in WebRezPro and across all connected distribution channels, keeping rates consistently accurate.-Competitive edge: The seamless integration empowers operators to respond to demand fluctuations and capture revenue opportunities faster than competitors.“TakeUp levels the playing field for independent operators and, together with WebRezPro, gives them an advantage over the competition by ensuring their rooms are always available at the right price point,” commented Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of WebRezPro.“We're thrilled to partner with TakeUp to provide our clients with an advanced automated pricing solution to grow their revenue.”About TakeUpTakeUp is a revenue optimization platform built for independent hospitality properties, including boutique hotels, inns, bed & breakfasts, and glamping retreats. By combining AI-driven insights with the expertise of human revenue strategists, TakeUp delivers dynamic room pricing that automatically adjusts to market conditions and real-time demand. Seamlessly integrating with leading property management systems, TakeUp helps property owners maximize revenue and save time-allowing them to focus on what matters most: delivering unforgettable guest experiences. Learn more at takeup .About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro .

Mike Berezowski

World Web Technologies Inc.

+1 800-221-3429

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.