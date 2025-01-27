Family Law Attorney Romi Schwartz Joins Martinez Legal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Romi Schwartz

North Texas Law Firm, Martinez P.C, is pleased to announce that Romi Schwartz is joining the firm.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North Texas Law Firm, Martinez Legal P.C, is pleased to announce that Romi Schwartz is joining the firm. Ms. Schwartz is a client-focused attorney whose practice includes divorce, child custody, adoption, domestic violence, and more.“Romi brings a wealth of experience and compassion to our team with over thirty years of family law knowledge” said Marci Martinez, founding partner of Martinez Legal P.C.“Her commitment to her clients and compassion for people, along with her expertise in family law align perfectly with our mission to provide client-centered legal services."Schwartz received her Bachelor of Arts from Texas Tech University. She went on to attend the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in the top 5% of her graduating class and has been practicing law since 1993.“I have known Marci Martinez for many years and know of her reputation as an outstanding family law attorney and her heart for others,” said Schwartz.“Her passion for serving her clients in our community matches my desire to serve my own clients.”Martinez Legal P.C was founded in 2017 and practices include, family law, CPS cases, estate planning, and business formations. They have offices located in Denton and Decatur, Texas. Visit to learn more about Martinez Legal.

Timothy Crouch

The Crouch Group

+ +1 940-383-1990

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.