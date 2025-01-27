Brainfuse Partners With Euclid City Schools To Advance Math Proficiency At Bluestone Elementary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EUCLID CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brainfuse, a leader in online tutoring and academic support, is excited to announce a partnership with Euclid City in Ohio to deliver high-dosage math tutoring for students in grades 3-5 at Bluestone Elementary . This initiative is designed to enhance student achievement and support improved outcomes on state math assessments.Program Overview:Launched on January 7, 2025, this program provides students with small-group, afterschool math tutoring sessions focused on personalized learning. Approximately 90 students will benefit from this innovative program, which aligns with Brainfuse's mission to deliver meaningful educational impact.Key Program Details:.Grade Levels Served: 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades..Tutoring Model: Small groups of three students per tutor (3:1 ratio)..Session Frequency: Two 40-minute sessions per week..Customized Learning Plans: Students will receive diagnostics-driven, individualized learning plans to target their specific math needs..Excellence in Learning Awards: Students will be recognized for their achievements by earning points for participation and usage. Milestones are acknowledged with awards that highlight students' achievements.Brainfuse Support and ResourcesTo ensure a successful implementation, Brainfuse is providing Euclid City Schools with a dedicated Customer Success Manager to offer ongoing personalized support. This partnership ensures that educators, staff, and students at Bluestone Elementary can fully maximize the program's benefits and achieve their goals.Looking AheadWith several successful sessions already completed, the partnership has started to make strides. Brainfuse remains committed to supporting Euclid City Schools as they work to enhance math proficiency for Bluestone Elementary students.About BrainfuseFounded over 25 years ago, Brainfuse is one of the nation's leading providers of online tutoring and academic support, offering personalized, live instruction and innovative tools to help students and school districts achieve their educational goals. With its innovative technology and user-focused design, Brainfuse connects learners with the tools and support they need to succeed. For more information, visit .

