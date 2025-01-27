Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
1/27/2025 7:07:29 PM
3216498 KUWAIT -- The nationalization of state-run Kuwait petroleum Corporation's (KPC) workforce has reached 91 percent, its chief executive sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah told KUNA in an interview, citing firm commitment towards the development of national skills.
3216538 KUWAIT-- Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on the importance of supporting local agricultural products and enhancing their role in cooperative societies and sales outlets, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to developing the cooperative sector to serve the national economy.
3216509 GENEVA -- A Group of UN experts warned of Israeli occupation's "dangerous" military aggression against the occupied West Bank.
3216505 BRUSSELS -- EU member states agreed on a "roadmap" to ease sanctions imposed on Syria. (end)
