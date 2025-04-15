Lennar Announces Grand Opening Of Farm View, Bringing Luxurious Single-Family Homes To Perkiomenville, PA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Farm View offers the perfect balance of private living and convenient access to the shopping and dining options in nearby Skippack Village and Collegeville," said Tench Tilghman, Division President for Lennar in the Greater Philadelphia Area. "With top-rated schools, abundant outdoor recreation, and beautifully designed homes, Farm View is an ideal community for families in Perkiomenville to call home."

Farm View features six versatile home designs with Traditional, Farmhouse, and Craftsman elevations, featuring modern open layouts and finished basements for additional flexible living space. Homes in Farm View range from 3,211 to 4,207 square feet, with four bedrooms and three to fourth bathroom floorplans. Pricing starts in the $700,000s.

Every home features Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. For Farm View, this includes high-end finishes that elevate the interior and exterior of each home.

Farm View homeowners enjoy onsite amenities, including walking paths and a tot lot playground, which bring outdoor recreation suited for all ages. Farm View boasts an ideal location near ample shopping, dining and local attractions, including Spring Mountain Adventure and Upper Salford Park.

For more information on new home opportunities in Farm View, call (484) 561-5870 or visit the community website .

