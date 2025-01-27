MIKE TYSON, WINNIE HARLOW, PESO PLUMA, JA RULE, PAUL POGBA AND MORE ATTEND THE 2025 PEGASUS WORLD CUP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PERFORMANCES BY BLACK COFFEE, DIPLO AND DASHA

White Abarrio Wins $3 Million Pegasus Invitational (GI)

Spirit of St Louis Wins $1 Million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (GI) presented by Qatar Racing

Be Your Best Wins $500,000 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2) Presented by SirDavis American Whisky

$41.7 Million Wagered on the 2025 Pegasus World Cup

>1/ST is incredibly pleased to have been able to present an exceptional race program for the 2025 Pegasus World Cup. One-hundred and seventy horses entered to compete for over $5.9 million in purses, including one-hundred and fifteen graded stakes runners, international contenders, and multiple Derby winners and Breeders' Cup champions. The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational itself featured eleven graded stakes winners and over $22 million earned across the twelve-horse field.

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup recorded $41.7 million in wagers on the thirteen-race program. More than $7 million was wagered on the 2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational alone representing a 5% increase for wagers placed on this race over 2024.

"The 2025 Pegasus World Cup was a success by all measures," said Belinda Stronach , Chairman and CEO , 1/ST . "From the stellar race card to the sold-out crowd to our incredible partners like Groot Hospitality, Palm Tree Crew, Casamigos Tequila, Ketel One Vodka, SirDavis American Whisky, Visit Lauderdale, and so many more, the ninth iteration of the Pegasus World Cup set a new bar for luxury in sports and entertainment!"

Celebrities and notable attendees included Mike Tyson , Winnie Harlow , Peso Pluma , Ja Rule , Paul Pogba , Ray Lewis , Jaelan Phillips , Dale Moss , Johnathan Cyprien , Jayson Werth , Will Peltz , Sistine and Sophia Stallone , Laurie Lynn Stark , Dave Portnoy , Isabela and David Grutman , Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola , Carson Kressley , Jencarlos Canela , Nicole Walker , Frank Walker and Hannah Selleck.

Influencers and content creators Lele Pons , Christian Acosta , Oliver Trevena , Xandra Pohl , Compton Cowboys , Marko, Yulbert Zambrano , Silvana Mojica , Olivia Elliot , Batsheva Haart , KT Lordahl , Paris Hilinski and Jon George brought their dynamic presence to the event.

In the Flamingo Room and Private Luxury Suites, guests enjoyed cuisine from Groot Hospitality 's hotspots, Gekkō , Komodo , Papi Steak , Swan and Casadonna . The day also featured a private hospitality experience for select suites courtesy of Miami's Michelin-rated Ogawa . Brian Newman , American jazz musician most known for his performances with Lady Gaga, entertained guests throughout the day. 1/ST's in-house mixologist created the signature Pegasus Paloma made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila , lime, agave and Fever Tree Grapefruit soda, and the Pink Jockey made with Ketel One Vodk , raspberry, lemonade and Fever Tree Ginger Beer.

Groot Hospitality's LIV together with Palm Tree Crew brought a distinctly Miami flair to the Carousel Club, curating an unforgettable experience filled with top-tier entertainment, celebrity guests, VIP hospitality and dynamic programming. Carousel Club guests enjoyed trackside dining from Groot Hospitality's Gekkō , Komodo , Papi Steak and Casadonna , complemented by Whispering Angel , the official rosé of the 2025 Pegasus World Cup.

Adding to the vibrant Carousel Club atmosphere, a Casamigos Tequila and Ketel One Vodka branded bar offered signature cocktails for guests. The Carousel Club featured a CELSIUS Energy Drink brand activation while Visit Lauderdale , the official tourism partner, highlighted the region's charm with custom content, impactful signage and messaging showcasing the diverse offerings of Greater Fort Lauderdale.

For the first-ever partnership with the Pegasus World Cup, SirDavis American Whisky made an unforgettable entrance with the SirDavis Garden , an exclusive, high-end hospitality experience within the Carousel Club. This elevated brand takeover delivered a sophisticated blend of luxury and excitement, offering guests bespoke SirDavis cocktails, gourmet cuisine by Groot Hospitality, a private entrance and premium rail-side access for unparalleled views of both the race and live performances. The experience was brought to life with striking brand touchpoints, notably a seven-foot horse statue adorned with a custom saddle cloth that paid homage to the majestic horse emblem featured on the SirDavis bottle.

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup continued its legacy as a premier lifestyle and entertainment event, bringing together an exceptional lineup of partners and activations across luxury, spirits and global brands. This year's distinguished partners included Casamigos Tequila , Ketel One Vodka , Stella Artois , Whispering Angel , SirDavis American Whisky , Davidoff of Geneva Cigars , Macallan , CELSIUS Energy Drinks , Champagne Pommery , Visit Lauderdale , Qatar Racing , Pepsi , Caliwater , Delta SkyMiles , Starry , Massey Ferguson and Kelly Tractor . In keeping with tradition, Baccarat was the official trophy purveyor.

NBC/Peacock returned as the live broadcast partner of the 2025 Pegasus World Cup with coverage from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Fanduel TV and Spanish language HIPICA TV showcased full-day coverage. The 2025 Pegasus World Cup was distributed globally in over 150 territories courtesy of partner HBA Media with a 90-minute broadcast by CJR Golden Hour, hosted by UK Racing Broadcaster Francesa Cumani .

On January 16, the 2025 Pegasus World Cup Off To The Races Fashion Show , presented in partnership with Neiman Marcus and Bal Harbour Shops , took center stage in the courtyard of Bal Harbour Shops. The event brought together 150 of Miami's most fashionable guests for an unforgettable evening. Attendees were treated to a stunning runway show featuring standout pieces from Neiman Marcus collections, designs by Alaia, Balmain, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford. Blending high fashion with philanthropy, Off To The Races supported Style Saves , a Miami-based organization that provides students in need with essential school supplies and mentorship programs. The event set an inspiring tone, emphasizing the Pegasus World Cup's commitment to style and community impact. To further this mission, 1/ST made a generous $25,000 donation to charity.

